Red River Valley study explores decline in American toad numbers

It’s important to keep track of all wildlife populations in North Dakota, even toads. In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson tells us about a unique toad research project happening in the Red River Valley.

Joining Anderson to discuss the project are Matthew Smith of North Dakota State University and Pat Isakson, a conservation biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck.

The project is funded through a State Wildlife Grant from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The research is funded for one year, with the hope for more funding into the future as progress is made.