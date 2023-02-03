Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Here’s a look at the status of hunting- and fishing-related bills in the North Dakota Legislature as of Friday, Feb. 3:

Proposed game and fish commission bill fails North Dakota Senate The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard the bill Feb. 2 and recommended 4-1 do pass, but it failed the Senate 8-36.

