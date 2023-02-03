Proposed game and fish commission bill fails North Dakota Senate
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard the bill Feb. 2 and recommended 4-1 do pass, but it failed the Senate 8-36.
Here’s a look at the status of hunting- and fishing-related bills in the North Dakota Legislature as of Friday, Feb. 3:
Passed
- SB 2097 : Requires a political subdivision to notify the Game and Fish director, among others, before engaging in meetings with federal agencies to have any water body in the state designated a wild, scenic or recreational river under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Passed Senate 45-2.
Failed
- HB 1408 : Fifty percent of the true and full valuation of land enrolled in the Private Land Open to Sportsmen program, which is owned by a resident of this state, would be eligible for property tax exemption. Effective Dec. 31, 2022. Finance and Taxation Committee heard Jan. 24, amended to 10%. Recommended 9-3 do not pass as amended. Failed House 17-73.
- SB 2368 : During the 2023-24 interim, Legislative Management shall consider studying the laws governing the Game and Fish Department and the possibility of implementing an appointed game and fish commission to supervise the department. Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard Feb. 2, recommended 4-1 do pass. Failed Senate 8-36.
Withdrawn
- SB 2179 : Would not prohibit the use of firearms between .22-caliber and .50-caliber when hunting big game on private land. Withdrawn from consideration.
Active
- HB 1134 : Adjusts the license, permit and application fee for an out-of-state guard member to the same fee as a resident. Defines out-of-state guard member as an individual who is a current of former member of the North Dakota National Guard who resides in the United States outside the geographical boundaries of this state. Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard Jan. 19.
- HB 1151 : The Game and Fish Department would not be allowed to issue rules, adopt a policy or practice prohibiting the baiting of deer for lawful hunting. Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard Jan. 20.
- HB 1175 : Prohibits posting of state school land to public access. Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard Jan. 20.
- HB 1224 : Allows the dog handler to carry a handgun in the recovery of a big game animal while in the presence of a dog. The dog handler cannot use the handgun to assist in the recovery of the animal. Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard Jan. 19.
- HB 1233 : Allows the 11-, 12- and 13-year-old antlerless white-tailed deer youth hunter to also hunt during the regular deer gun season. Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard Jan. 20.
- HB 1258 : The agriculture commissioner shall study challenges associated with native pollinating insects, including their decline, associated ecosystems, health and resilience. Agriculture Committee heard Feb. 2, recommended 11-1 do pass.
- HB 1260 : Develops agreements to compensate private landowners for the development of habitat on private property specific to the geography, form and function necessary for addressing fish and wildlife populations. In addition, allows the Game and Fish director to issue special antlerless elk depredation management licenses to landowners in a manner designated by the director upon payment of the fee required for a resident big game license. Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard Feb. 2.
- HB 1366 : Includes barefoot skiing with water skis and surfboards section of Century Code, detailing regulations including legal hours, observers and penalties. Referred to Energy and Natural Resources Committee; hearing set for 9 a.m. Feb. 9.
- HB 1377 : Any member of a party of 10 or fewer may take or kill the number of deer which is equal to the number of valid deer licenses held by the participating members of the party. Each person in the party must hold a valid combination license to be eligible to party hunt. Referred to Energy and Natural Resources Committee; hearing set for 9 a.m. Feb. 9.
- HB 1409 : A nonresident youth who is less than 16 years of age may purchase a resident small game hunting license and may hunt small game and waterfowl except swans and wild turkeys (removes the reciprocal licensing agreement). Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard Feb. 3.
- HB 1414 : A nonresident who previously has purchased a resident hunting or fishing license with the department and has a resident family member in the state may purchase a resident family member small game license and hunt upland game as authorized by the department. The nonresident may hunt upland game for four days, which may be consecutive or nonconsecutive from Nov. 15 to the end of the upland game season. Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard Feb. 3.
- HB 1538 : Enacts a new section of Century Code related to fishing contests. Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard Feb. 3.
- SB 2017 : The 2023-25 legislative starting base level appropriation to the Game and Fish Department for the biennium beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2025 is $89,581,634. The Governor’s recommendation is $110,754,601. Appropriations Committee heard Jan. 11. Appropriations Education and Environment Division heard Jan. 25 and Feb. 1; next hearing set for 3:45 p.m. Feb. 7.
- SB 2294 : Nonprofit organizations eligible to receive special allocation big game hunting licenses would also include those eligible organizations exempt from federal income taxation under section 501(c)(19). Current law states those under section 501(c)(3) are eligible to receive no more than two elk, two moose, two pronghorn and 10 white-tailed deer licenses. Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard Feb. 3.
- SB 2297 : Removes the term “resident” from certified hunter education volunteer instructors who are eligible to receive complimentary lifetime certificates and combination licenses. Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard Feb. 3.
- SB 2298 : When an owner or lessor of land in the state, the state owes a duty of reasonable care to keep the premises safe for entry or use by others for recreational purposes, regardless of the location and nature of the recreational purposes and whether the entry or use by others is for recreational purposes or is directly derived from the recreational purposes of others. The state shall clearly and conspicuously warn of a dangerous condition, use, structure or activity on the land to persons entering for recreational purposes. Referred to Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
- SB 2382 : Requires all watercraft used in North Dakota to be registered with the state; and provides a penalty. Transportation Committee heard Feb. 2.