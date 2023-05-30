99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Partners collect Rainy River sturgeon eggs for stocking efforts in Red River Basin

DNR now leading egg take effort in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Red Lake and White Earth nations.

Sturgeon photo 2.jpg
Lake sturgeon by the dozens congregated to spawn Thursday, May 19, 2022, in the upper Otter Tail River. The effort marked the first verified spawning of lake sturgeon in the Red River Basin since efforts to re-establish the species began in the late 1990s and marks a huge step in the ongoing recovery program.
Contributed / Nick Kludt, Minnesota DNR
By Staff Report
Today at 2:15 PM

BAUDETTE, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Red Lake Nation and the White Earth Nation recently collected lake sturgeon eggs along the Rainy River in Minnesota for stocking efforts in the Red River Basin.

In previous years, lake sturgeon eggs were sourced through Rainy River First Nations in Ontario, Canada.

The sturgeon eggs are now at U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service national fish hatcheries in Genoa, Wisconsin, and Valley City, North Dakota, where they will be reared to fingerling size to support DNR and tribal stocking efforts in lakes and rivers throughout the Red River Basin.

READ MORE FISHING COVERAGE:
Travis and Megan Strand walleyes.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room Gallery of Fishing and Hunting Photos – See the photos, send us yours
Do you have a fishing or hunting photo you'd like to share? Send your photos to bdokken@gfherald.com.
May 30, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Northland Outdoors
Outdoors Notebook: Leave baby animals alone, watch for deer
May 27, 2023 06:45 AM
Northland Outdoors
Opening doors for women outdoors: Fishing, clay target event a big hit for female participants
May 25, 2023 06:53 PM
Northland Outdoors
Send us your fishing photos and big fish reports
May 24, 2023 07:00 PM

Over-harvesting, dam construction and water quality decline decimated lake sturgeon populations throughout Minnesota, the DNR said in a news release. Historical accounts suggest that lake sturgeon were abundant until the late 1800s. They were extirpated from the Red River Basin by the mid-1900s, and there was little chance that the population could recover on its own.

“Stocking efforts and dam modification projects to improve fish passage are key components to support recovery efforts in the Red River Basin,” said Matt Skoog, area fisheries supervisor for the DNR in Baudette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skoog leading the egg take effort for the DNR.

03xx23 DraytonDam.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Contractors begin breaching Drayton Dam as part of F-M Diversion mitigation project
The Drayton Dam is the last of 8 low-head dams on the U.S. portion of Red River to be replaced as part of efforts to “Reconnect the Red” dating back more than 2 decades.
March 04, 2023 06:08 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

Discussions that began in the 1980s led to a collaborative sturgeon recovery effort among the DNR, North Dakota, South Dakota, USFWS, Rainy River First Nations, Red Lake Nation and White Earth Nation. DNR lake sturgeon stocking began in 1997 when the DNR relocated sturgeon from the Rainy River to Detroit Lake and Otter Tail River. That was followed by initiation of a 20-year stocking program in conjunction with White Earth and Red Lake nations in 2001 and 2008, respectively.

Nick Kludt.jpg
Nick Kludt, DNR Red River fisheries specialist.
Brad Dokken / Grand Forks Herald

“Since the early 2000s, the DNR, along with its partners, has stocked more than one-half million lake sturgeon fingerlings in the Red River Basin,” said Nick Kludt, DNR Red River fisheries specialist. “Survey results and angler reports suggest that populations are meeting initial recovery goals and lake sturgeon now inhabit much of the basin.”

Sturgeon grow slowly and can live to be more than 150 years old. The Minnesota state record sturgeon was 6½ feet long when caught and released.

In May 2022, the DNR verified sturgeon spawning in the Red River Basin for the first time in more than 100 years, when dozens upon dozens of sturgeon were documented spawning in the upper Otter Tail River.

Sturgeon photo 2.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Spawning spectacle in Otter Tail River is big news in efforts to restore lake sturgeon to Red River Basin
Sturgeon – dozens upon dozens of them – congregated in an obvious act of spawning, the first verified sighting in more than 100 years of lake sturgeon actively spawning in the Red River Basin.
May 27, 2022 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

The DNR plans to transition management focus away from intensive stocking efforts to monitoring populations in the coming years. During the next phase of restoration, priority will be placed on targeted stocking efforts on rivers within the basin, identifying spawning locations, evaluating the ability of populations to self-sustain and continuing efforts to remove barriers to fish passage.

“With improved connectivity, the maturing sturgeon population will be able to access historic spawning areas and hopefully reproduce naturally,” Kludt said. “Future dam modifications, along with targeted stocking and population monitoring, will further promote the success of lake sturgeon recovery efforts.”

What To Read Next
DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Fishing, boating activities keep DNR officers busy during Memorial Day weekend
May 30, 2023 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
ANS inspection NDGF.png
Northland Outdoors
Doug Leier: Understanding North Dakota’s aquatic nuisance species (ANS) rules
May 30, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Doug Leier
A black bear roams Minnesota's north woods. Forum News Service file photo by Steve Kohls.
Minnesota
Black bear injures woman with dog in central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
JOSIAH GUNDERSON.jpg
Local
Grand Forks man pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition
May 30, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
032523.N.BP.JOHNSONVERDICT Janelle mug.jpg
Minnesota
Woman sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder of Bemidji man
May 30, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
IMG_5692.jpeg
Minnesota
Man found dead outside southern Minnesota home
May 30, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
HSP14439.jpg
Prep
After two-win season last year, Hillsboro-Central Valley pitcher Serrina Klose has Burros in state tournament
May 30, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller