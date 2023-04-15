Outlook for summer boating access looks good across North Dakota

Part of the popularity of spring and summer in North Dakota is getting a boat in the water. Mike Anderson gives us a look at boating access around the state in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors. Game and Fish has local partners for most boating access facilities in the state who help with funding and maintenance. From the Missouri River System to Devils Lake and district lakes around the state, boating access looks pretty good.

