99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Outlook for summer boating access looks good across North Dakota

Mike Anderson gives us a look at boating access around the state in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors.

NDGF boat ramps.jpg
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 7:00 PM

Part of the popularity of spring and summer in North Dakota is getting a boat in the water. Mike Anderson gives us a look at boating access around the state in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors. Game and Fish has local partners for most boating access facilities in the state who help with funding and maintenance. From the Missouri River System to Devils Lake and district lakes around the state, boating access looks pretty good.

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

What To Read Next
Wild pig.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Pig shot in northeast North Dakota turns out to be domestic escapee and not feral
April 14, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
goldfinch on sunflower
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
3 things you can do to help songbirds
April 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Marilyn with desert quail.jpg
Northland Outdoors
A chat with Marilyn Vetter, new president and CEO of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever
April 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Latz senate floor.JPG
Minnesota
Senate DFL public safety budget includes funding for gun control
April 14, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Doug Burgum, sporting a Carhartt jacket and baseball cap, speaks into a handheld microphone. Behind him, a man in an Army uniform, another in a suit, and a woman in black stand in front of the American flag and a snowplow.
North Dakota
North Dakota governor vetoes 'patient choice' bill
April 14, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
Red River on April 13, 2023.jpg
North Dakota
Flooding expected to start late next week for much of Red River Valley
April 14, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo