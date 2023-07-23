Outdoors Notebook: University of Minnesota startup specializes in detecting CWD

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis-based startup company has executed a license agreement with the University of Minnesota to provide new rapid-testing options for chronic wasting disease and other prion and protein-misfolding diseases.

Priogen Corp., specializes in next-generation prion diagnostic services and technologies. CWD is a prion disease fatal to deer, elk, caribou and moose.

“The expansion of CWD across the United States and Canada over the past decade is shocking,” Dr. Peter Larsen, CEO, CSO and co-founder of Priogen Corp., said in a statement. “Time is not on our side, the disease is likely circulating in regions that have yet to be identified due to existing diagnostic limitations. We must act with urgency to protect animal and human health, safeguard the environment and preserve hunting traditions that have existed for thousands of years. This is Priogen’s mission. We are bringing new services and tools to the market that will help stabilize impacted economies and fight the war against CWD.”

READ MORE OUTDOORS ISSUES COVERAGE:







In a news release, Priogen said live animal testing, scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2023, is provided through a powerful multi-sample approach that is minimally invasive, repeatable and highly accurate. The company also offers herd-level surveillance options, opening the door to real-time detection that will foster more proactive management solutions.

Priogen’s portfolio includes several new portable diagnostic technologies that yield rapid results with exceptional diagnostic sensitivity and specificity, the company said. In 2021, the founding team became the first to detect CWD in a field setting using a proprietary gold-nanoparticle test known as MN-QuIC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve taken ultra-sensitive protein diagnostics into portable miniaturized platforms,” Larsen said. “Our prototypes are providing accurate results within a few hours and we’ve identified clear pathways to deer-side CWD tests. Beyond CWD, our vision is to expand these next-generation protein assays to a variety of human neurodegenerative diseases.”

More info: www.priogen.bio .

– staff report

Berry crop helps reduce bear complaints

As wild berries such as Juneberries, raspberries and blueberries become more abundant in the woods, a conservation officer for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says he’s getting fewer reports of bears causing problems.

“It’s helped out a ton with my nuisance bear complaints,” Jeremy Woinarowicz, DNR conservation officer who works the Thief River Falls West station, said Monday, July 17, of the berry crop. “They were knocking over $800 Trager grills trying to lick the grease pans.

“It was tough for a couple of weeks there when they had nothing to eat yet, but we’re past that. I better knock on wood here now, but I haven’t had a complaint in about a week.”

According to the DNR, homeowners and others can minimize bear conflicts by securing anything a bear would consider food. Don’t condition bears to associate homes or campsites with an easy meal by leaving out unsecured garbage, birdseed or pet food.

For more information on how to reduce property damage and the chance of human-bear conflicts, check out the DNR website and BearWise online resources at bearwise.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

– Brad Dokken

Tawney announces departure from BHA

MISSOULA, Mont. – Land Tawney, president and CEO of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers for the past 10 years, announced his departure from BHA on Wednesday, July 19, effective at the end of the month.

Land Tawney, president and CEO of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, announced Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that he is leaving the organization at the end of the month. Contributed/Backcountry Hunters and Anglers

Over the course of Tawney’s tenure, BHA vaulted from a small, volunteer-based, Western-centric organization with less than 1,000 members to a North American-wide influential powerhouse with chapters in 48 states, Washington, D.C., two Canadian provinces and one Canadian territory. With an engaged community of more than half a million members, supporters and partners and 30-plus staff, BHA is impacting policy from a local to federal level, playing an increasing role in the stewardship of North America’s public lands and waters, winning fights for conservation and access, and creating a “big tent” gathering point for outdoorsmen and women of all stripes.

“My time at BHA has been the most gratifying of my conservation career,” Tawney said in a statement. “A lot of people think their voice doesn’t count and feel disenfranchised from decisions affecting our public lands, waters and wildlife. Together, the dedicated volunteers, members and staff at BHA have turned that notion on its head. Margaret Mead’s quote couldn’t ring more true: ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.’ ”

The North American BHA board of directors will soon commence a search for Tawney’s replacement. In the meantime, BHA vice president of policy and government relations John Gale and vice president of operations Frankie McBurney Olson will act as interim co-CEOs to guide the organization.

– staff report

DNR taking apps for prairie chicken hunt lottery

ST. PAUL – Hunters can apply through Friday, Aug. 18, to be chosen for one of 125 permits for the 2023 Minnesota prairie chicken hunting season, the Department of Natural Resources said Monday, July 17. The nine-day prairie chicken season begins Saturday, Sept. 23, and is open to Minnesota residents only. The hunt takes place in northwestern Minnesota from St. Hilaire south to Breckenridge. Hunters can find details about the season on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/hunting/prairiechicken .

– staff report

ADVERTISEMENT

NDGF: Report boating accidents

BISMARCK – Regardless of how safe and cautious boaters are on the water, accidents happen. If a boating accident involves injury, death or disappearance of a person, an accident report must be completed and sent to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department within 48 hours of the occurrence, the department said in a reminder.

If property damage exceeds $2,000 but no deaths or injuries occur, a boat operator has five days to file a report.

These reporting requirements are mandatory whether there is one or more boats involved.

A boat accident form is available on the Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, at any Game and Fish office or by contacting a local game warden.

– staff report

NDGF accepting photo contest entries

BISMARCK – Photographers interested in sending photos for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest must follow guidelines for submitting their work.

Photographers should go to the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov/wildlife/watchable-photo-contest . Then it is a matter of providing some pertinent information about the photo and uploading it. Doing so helps both with ease of submitting photos for the photographer and managing those images for department staff.

The contest is open and the deadline for submitting photos is Oct. 2. For more information or questions, contact Patrick Isakson, department conservation biologist, at pisakson@nd.gov.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contest has categories for nongame and game species, as well as plants/insects. An overall winning photograph will be chosen, with the number of place winners in each category determined by the number of qualified entries.

Contestants are limited to no more than five entries. Photos must have been taken in North Dakota.

By submitting an entry, photographers grant permission to Game and Fish to publish winning photographs in North Dakota OUTDOORS and on the department’s website.

– staff report