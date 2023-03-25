Outdoors Notebook: New Parks and Rec Department video series showcases North Dakota trails

BISMARCK – A new video series from the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department showcases the beauty, history and ecosystems of the many trails in the state. In each YouTube video, the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department’s state trails coordinator takes the viewer along to give an authentic glimpse of what state parks and other trail systems offer for outdoor recreation.

“A big part of my job is to become familiar with the trail systems in North Dakota, and I’ve been having a blast sharing those experiences with the public,” said Sarah Rankin, state trails coordinator for the Department. “We really want the videos to inspire everyone to explore outdoor recreation through every season in North Dakota, taking advantage of all that our state parks and gateway communities have to offer.”

The series, “Connecting People and Places Through Outdoor Recreation,” is full of adventure and surprises, quips about learning how to use recreational equipment, and plenty of facts about the sights and sounds on each trail. For anyone looking to try something new or travel to a new area of the state, the video series offers a unique inside look into outdoor recreation in North Dakota.

North Dakota’s state parks encompass approximately 190 miles of trail, intended to showcase the state’s natural resources and beauty, variety of terrain and to connect communities and public lands. North Dakota is home to 15 National Recreation Trails, with six of these on state parks property. The North Country Trail along the Sheyenne River is part of the National Scenic Trail, the longest trail system in the country spanning more than 60,000 miles and linking wildlife refuges, national parks and forests, wilderness areas and major metropolitan areas.

NDGF grant assists R3 efforts

BISMARCK – Wildlife, shooting, fraternal and nonprofit civic organizations can submit an application for “Encouraging Tomorrow’s Hunters,” a North Dakota Game and Fish Department grant program developed to assist in the recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters.

The program supports projects and events that provide a positive environment to develop the skills and confidence needed to create lifelong, conservation-minded hunting and shooting sports participants, according to a news release from Game and Fish.

Application deadline is May 1.

The maximum grant allowed is $3,000. The program currently helps fund approximately 40 club and organization events and projects each year, with an average grant of $1,550.

Funds help cover event expenses, including promotional printing; event memorabilia such as shirts, caps or vests; ammunition and targets; and eye and ear protection.

Past funding has enabled groups to conduct learn-to-hunt events, or sponsor trap and other shooting events, including archery and rifle shooting. Game and Fish has separate grant programs that support the National Archery in the Schools Program and high school trapshooting teams.

Clubs or organizations interested in applying should note the grant process, application, and records requirements. For more information, including a grant application, visit the Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, or contact Cayla Bendel, Department R3 coordinator, at (701) 220-3461.

Apps available for Camp Grafton hunt

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The Disabled Veteran Deer Hunt at Camp Grafton near Devils Lake is set for Monday, Nov. 13, and Monday, Nov. 20, organizers said. The hunt is open to veterans who are 50% disabled or more, and only five hunters are allowed per day.

Applications are available from County Veterans Service offices around the state, and applications must be postmarked by April 29 to be considered. The hunt is limited to shotguns with slugs; no rifles will be allowed or provided.

According to Angela Hunt, Barnes County Veterans Service officer, the notification is early this year to ensure the lottery occurs before the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s deer gun season lottery.

