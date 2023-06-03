Outdoors Notebook: MN-FISH celebrates $98.1 million in fishing, boating funding

ROGERS, Minn. – The nonprofit group MN-FISH is celebrating the Minnesota Legislature’s $98.1 million investment in fishing and boating, which officials from the Department of Natural Resources have called both “transformational” and “historic.”

“This investment in fishing shows state leadership understands the economic and cultural importance of sport fishing in Minnesota, and the need to maintain it,” Ron Schara, president of MN-FISH, said in a statement. MN-FISH members and other anglers also deserve credit for reaching out to legislators and showing their support for repairing and updating state fish hatcheries and public boat accesses, Schara said.

Bill highlights include:

$55 million to revitalize the state’s aging hatchery system, including replacement of the critical Waterville hatchery, which supports key fisheries across southern Minnesota through annual stocking of walleyes, pike and other fish species.

$5 million to improve and enhance shore fishing opportunities in urban areas, with new piers and other facilities added.

$38.1 million for improving public water accesses statewide, (new docks, bathroom facilities and gravel), as well as the building of two all-new accesses.

Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed budget included more than $110 million in funding for MN-FISH supported initiatives including hatcheries, expansion of urban fisheries opportunities and boat access upgrades.

“We’re very grateful for support on all sides with this most recent initiative,” said MN-FISH executive director Mark Holsten.



More info: MN-FISH.com.

– staff report

DNR offers free ATV weekend

ST. PAUL – Riders with an all-terrain vehicle registered for private or agricultural use in Minnesota won’t need to pay the registration fee to ride the state’s public ATV trails June 10-11, the DNR said in a news release. This is the 10th year that Minnesota is providing ATV riders with free access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails during an annual no registration weekend.

The rest of the year, Minnesotans need to pay $60 for a three-year registration to ride the state’s ATV trails. Out-of-state riders pay $21 annually for a nonresident trail pass.

“We see this weekend as a great opportunity to showcase the wide variety of state and grant-in-aid trails across Minnesota,” said Joe Unger, off-highway vehicle program consultant. “There are many privately registered ATVs across the state, and during this weekend, those riders can try motorized state and GIA trails without registration. We hope they have a great experience and decide to register their equipment so they can ride the trails regularly.”

Riders should always keep safety in mind when out on the trails. Safety training is recommended for everyone who operates an ATV and is required for riders born after July 1, 1987. Training is offered by the Minnesota DNR. Trail maps, updates on trail conditions, ATV Safety training schedules and other OHV information can be found on the OHV page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/ohv .

– staff report

NDGF offers June 9 game warden exam

BISMARCK – Anyone interested in taking the exam to select candidates for a full-time temporary district game warden position in North Dakota must register by June 6, the Game and Fish Department said in a news release. The test is set for 10 a.m. June 9 at the Game and Fish main office, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, in Bismarck.

Applicants must register by submitting an online application through the North Dakota State Job Openings website.

Applicants must be at least 21, have a bachelor’s degree at time of hire or an associate degree with either two years of law enforcement or wildlife experience, have a valid driver’s license and a current North Dakota peace officer license or be eligible to be licensed. Candidates must successfully complete a comprehensive background check and must not have a record of any felony convictions.

Salary through training is $4,500 per month. For more information, see the district game warden job announcement on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov .

– staff report

Still time to comment on Red Lake WMA plan

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota DNR is offering two opportunities next week for public input on the draft of an update to Red Lake Wildlife Management Area’s master plan. The updated plan will guide management of the popular hunting, fishing and wildlife-watching destination in northwestern Minnesota.

An in-person open house is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Big Bog State Recreation Area Visitor Center, 55716 Highway 72 NE, Waskish, Minnesota.

A webinar is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8. A link to join the webinar is available on the Red Lake WMA page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife/red_lake_wma.html .

Red Lake WMA staff will explain the plan and its purpose, answer questions and collect input at both events; no registration is required for either event.

The draft master plan update is available for review on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife/red_lake_wma.html .

Besides the in-person and webinar sessions, people can also comment on the plan using the online form on the Engage with DNR website at engage.dnr.state.mn.us/fisheries-public-input-wildlife-public-input/survey_tools/redlakewma; by emailing redlake.wildlife@state.mn.us; or mailing comments to Red Lake WMA Master Plan, Fish and Wildlife Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN, 55155.

The deadline to comment is Tuesday, June 20.

– staff report