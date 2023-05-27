Outdoors Notebook: Leave baby animals alone, watch for deer

BISMARCK – As it does every year at this time, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department offers a simple message to the well-intentioned who want to pick up and rescue what appear to be orphaned baby animals: don’t touch them. Whether it is a fawn, duckling, cottontail rabbit or a songbird, it is better to leave them alone.

Often, young animals are not abandoned or deserted, and the mother is probably nearby. Young wildlife are purposely secluded by adults to protect them from predators.

Anytime a young wild animal has human contact, its chance of survival decreases significantly. It’s illegal to take wild animals home, and captive animals later returned to the wild will struggle to survive without possessing learned survival skills.

READ MORE OUTDOORS ISSUES COVERAGE:







The only time a baby animal should be picked up is if it is in an unnatural situation, such as a young songbird found on a doorstep. In that case, the young bird can be moved to the closest suitable habitat.

People should also steer clear of adult wildlife, such as deer or moose that might wander into urban areas. Crowding stresses animals and can lead to a potentially dangerous situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, motorists are reminded to watch for deer along roadways. During the next several weeks, young animals are dispersing from home ranges, and with deer more active during this time, the potential for car‑deer collisions increases.

For more information, check out the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov .

– staff report

NDGF offers Fishing for Free weekend

BISMARCK – North Dakota residents who want to give fishing a try can fish for free June 3-4.

That is the state’s free fishing weekend, when all residents 16 and older can fish any North Dakota water without a license. Residents 15 and younger do not need a fishing license at any time of year.

The weekend provides a great opportunity to try fishing for the first time or take someone new.

Information on regulations, where to fish and what equipment is needed is available on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov .

– staff report

DNR: Be BearWise this summer

ST. PAUL – Hikers, campers and others recreating outdoors should be aware of bears and learn how to prevent conflicts, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said in a reminder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota is bear country, but people can peacefully share the outdoors with bears by paying attention to where and when they are most likely to encounter bears. Black bears are naturally cautious animals that typically avoid human contact for their own safety; however, it’s important to be proactive to prevent human-bear conflicts.

“Coexistence with bears is completely doable with a few easy steps that anyone can follow,” Andrew Tri, bear project leader for the DNR, said in a news release. “The key things to remember are to not surprise them and to keep food secure.”

When moving about in bear country, people should be aware of their surroundings, make noise periodically so bears know they’re there and always keep dogs leashed.

To keep human food away from bears, people should keep a clean camp by practicing leave no trace principles , as outlined at lnt.org . People should:

Store coolers in a locked vehicle or store food in a certified bear-resistant container.

Take food waste with them rather than piling it outside the receptacle if the trash container or dumpster is full. Leave no trash or food scraps in camp and don’t burn scraps in the fire ring.

Not leave food, trash or pet food outdoors and unsupervised – all it takes is a few seconds for a hungry bear to swipe it.

Learn more about how to safely recreate in Minnesota on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/bearsafety and at BearWise at bearwise.org .

– staff report

Game and Fish stocks rainbow trout

ARVILLA, N.D. – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department last week stocked a second batch of rainbow trout into the Turtle River at Turtle River State Park, the park reported Friday, May 19, on its Facebook page.

The first batch of catchable-size rainbow trout were stocked Friday, May 5. Game and Fish stocked 700 to 750 rainbow trout during each of the two stocking efforts, park naturalist Erika Kolbow said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game and Fish also stocked 350 trout into Ryan Pond in Grand Forks this spring.

Turtle River State Park is about 22 miles west of Grand Forks on U.S. Highway 2 and is two miles north of Arvilla, North Dakota.

For more information on Turtle River State Park, call (701) 795-3180 or check out the park’s Facebook page.

– staff report

Program seeks volunteer loon monitors

The Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program needs more volunteers for this summer. This low commitment volunteer opportunity is perfect for people who live near or frequent northern lakes. Help us learn more about Minnesota’s loons and protect the future of our state bird.

Sign up at mndnr.gov/eco/nongame/projects/mlmp_state.html .

– staff report

Bass fishing a highlight of spring

ST. PAUL – Minnesota’s bass fishing catch-and-keep season opens Saturday, May 27, and spring is a great time to cast a line for these fun-to-catch fish, the DNR says. Largemouth and smallmouth bass can be easier to catch in spring and early summer, when they spend more time in shallow water. Later, as water temperatures rise, bass move to deeper water in search of sunken points, rocky humps and aquatic plant edges that offer protection from larger fish and hiding places for prey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learn more about how to fish for bass and other species at the DNR’s learn to fish page at mndnr.gov/gofishing/how-catch-fish.html . For more information about bass and other fishing regulations, check out the DNR website at mndnr.gov/fishing/regs.html .

– staff report

Minnesota Twins, DNR offer free hats

ST. PAUL – Anyone with a 2023 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can receive a free special edition orange Minnesota Twins logo cap and a ticket discount from the Twins, through a partnership between the Twins and the Minnesota DNR.

Upcoming DNR Days at Twins games this season are:



Tuesday, June 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Promotion details, instructions for purchasing tickets and information on buying a fishing or hunting license, are available on the Minnesota DNR Days page at mndnr.gov/twins . Tickets must be purchased ahead of time using the special DNR link at twins.com/dnr .

– staff report