Outdoors Notebook: Game and Fish meets state quota on northern pike eggs

BISMARCK – Despite the late spring, crews from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department collected all of the northern pike eggs needed for state stocking needs in a matter of days from Lake Oahe.

Greg Power, fisheries chief for Game and Fish in Bismarck, gave an update on statewide fishing issues Tuesday, April 25, during the department’s spring advisory board meeting in Bismarck. Game and Fish is required to hold the meetings twice a year in each of the state’s eight advisory board districts, and the District 7 meeting, held at Game and Fish headquarters, was live-streamed on the department website.

Collecting pike eggs in a short amount of time was critical to ensure they hatch and can be placed into rearing ponds before those same ponds are needed for raising walleyes, Power said.

“We double crop some of these ponds with walleye, and we have such a big walleye request,” he said. “So, as it turned out, I think we’re going to be OK on that end of things.”

Despite the late spring, the department should be able to collect enough walleye eggs to meet stocking needs, Power said.

“The walleye spawn, we should be in good shape,” he said. “We do have into the middle of May for walleye so I don't see any problems there yet.”

Game and Fish fisheries personnel also are working to assess the extent of winter fish die-offs in North Dakota lakes, Power says. The department has a list of “80 to 90 lakes” that potentially have fish die-offs because of deep snow that covered the ice, in turn depleting dissolved oxygen levels.

As of April 25, a half-dozen lakes, mostly in the western part of the state, had confirmed fish kills, Power said, a number he expected to grow as ice goes off the lakes and dead fish begin washing up on shore.

“Every day now, I’d say, as ice slowly goes off, we’ll be adding probably two or three lakes to that list,” he said. “The good news is we’re at a record level of fishing lakes. I hate to say we can afford to lose a few, but if ever there was a time, it’s now. We’ll get them restocked and also good news is most of the lakes are full – really full.”

– Brad Dokken

PF/QF names ND state coordinator

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever have promoted Emily Spolyar to the position of North Dakota state coordinator. In her new role, Spolyar will drive north Dakota habitat programs, lead a talented team of field staff and work closely with partners to ensure habitat conservation continues to be recognized as a critically important driver of abundant wildlife populations, sustainable agriculture, healthy soil and clean water.

“Emily has been a key part of our team in North Dakota for the last several years,” Eran Sandquist, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s Midwest director of conservation delivery, said in a statement. “As an expert habitat advisor, partnership developer and fanatic upland hunter, we’re excited to have her take this next career step with Pheasants Forever in North Dakota.”

In related news from Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, the German shorthair pointer has been crowned the winner in the conservation groups’ 2023 Bird Dogs for Habitat Campaign.

As top dog, the German shorthair received more than 3,000 votes to be named the favorite upland hunting dog for the third consecutive year, the conservation groups said.

This year’s campaign raised almost $80,000 toward the conservation groups’ Build a Wildlife Area Program, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever said.

– Herald staff report

NDGF supports ‘Earth Day, Every Day’

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department encourages students to design Earth Day patches to bring greater awareness to the environment in the state and elsewhere.

Yet, like Earth Day, which began in 1970 and kick-started the environmental movement – Earth Day this year was Saturday, April 22 – the concern for outdoor places isn’t simply a once-a-year-thing, but ongoing.

Understanding this, Game and Fish supports “Earth Day, Every Day” to promote continual awareness about the environment.

Anyone who participates in public land cleanup and improvement projects will receive the 2023 Earth Day Patch to recognize their service and celebrate Earth Day. Projects that qualify include refuse removal on local, state or federal property, and landscaping on public property such as planting trees, bushes and pollinator plants.

For more information, or to request patches for your group’s service project, contact Sherry Niesar, North Dakota’s Earth Day coordinator, at (701) 527-3714 or sniesar@nd.gov .

– Herald staff report