Outdoors Notebook: Ducks Unlimited honors former North Dakota Game and Fish director Steinwand

ST. LOUIS – Terry Steinwand, former director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department who retired in 2021, was among the 2023 recipients of Ducks Unlimited’s Wetland Conservation Achievement Awards, the conservation group announced Tuesday, April 18.

The awards are presented in eight categories to individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the conservation and restoration of North America's wetlands and waterfowl. Steinwand received DU’s Conservation Legacy Award. DU presented the awards during the 88th North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Conference in St. Louis.

Here’s what DU had to say about Steinwand in announcing the award:

“As director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, Steinwand led in acquiring and protecting thousands of acres of wildlife habitat, including permanently protecting valuable wetlands and wetlands habitat. Over his 39-year career, he was active in numerous committees, including the North American Waterfowl Management Plan Joint Venture, Devils Lake Outlet Advisory Committee and the International Joint Commission.

“Steinwand was a member of the North American Wetlands Conservation Council for 15 years. He was vice-chair of the Council from 2008 to 2015 and chair from January 2016 until his retirement in 2021.”

Other DU award winners were as follows:



Federal elected official: U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware.

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware. Federal agency employee: Tim Cooper, manager of the Texas Chenier Plain National Wildlife Refuge Complex.

Tim Cooper, manager of the Texas Chenier Plain National Wildlife Refuge Complex. State elected/appointed official: State Sen. George E. “Chip” Campsen III, South Carolina.

State Sen. George E. “Chip” Campsen III, South Carolina. State/provincial agency: Mary Mertz, director, Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Mary Mertz, director, Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Research/technical: Bruce Dugger, wildlife professor, Oregon State University.

Bruce Dugger, wildlife professor, Oregon State University. Local/private conservation: Galveston Bay Foundation.

Galveston Bay Foundation. Communications: Natalie Krebs, executive editor, Outdoor Life Magazine.

“Each year, Ducks Unlimited is proud to recognize the achievements of individuals from the United States, Canada and Mexico who have made exceptional contributions to wetlands and waterfowl conservation in North America. These partners, colleagues and leaders have contributed substantially to conserving these vital resources,” Karen Waldrop, DU chief conservation officer, said in a statement. “DU relies on a network of talented individuals to achieve our wetland and waterfowl conservation goals. The 2023 winners demonstrate how people with a shared passion for wetlands, waterfowl and wildlife can achieve great things. DU is honored to recognize their work. We are pleased to honor these inspirational efforts blazing a path for others to follow.”

– Herald staff report

DNR highlights volunteer efforts

ST. PAUL – More than 13,000 volunteers helped the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources do everything from monitoring rainfall levels to clearing trails last year, the DNR said in announcing results from its 2022 annual DNR volunteer report.

“Minnesotans benefit in countless ways because of DNR’s thousands of volunteers,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “I am so grateful they give their time in service to our natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities.”

According to the report — files.dnr.state.mn.us/volunteering/AnnualReport.pdf — the estimated value of volunteer services in 2022 totaled $6.3 million.

To become a volunteer or for more information, visit the volunteer page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/Volunteering .

– Herald staff report

DNR: Report fish die-offs

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota DNR encourages Minnesotans to contact the state duty officer if they see evidence of a fish die-off in a lake or stream. Fish die-offs can result from a variety of natural and human causes.

“People can help by reporting fish die-offs right away,” Tom Burri, DNR limnology consultant, said in a statement. “These reports alert state agencies to the situation and help us determine appropriate next steps.”

To report fish die-offs, people should call the Minnesota duty officer at (651) 649‐5451 or (800) 422‐0798. (The officer line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.) An early report allows timely water and fish sampling or other response actions, if needed. It’s especially helpful to know what sizes and types of fish people see in a fish die-off.

More information on fish kills is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/fisheries/fishkills.html .

– Herald staff report

Minnesota Twins offer free hats

ST. PAUL – Anyone with a 2023 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can receive a free special edition orange Minnesota Twins logo cap and a ticket discount thanks to a special ticket offer from the Twins.

Special orange Minnesota Twins hats will be available at six home games this year through a partnership with the Department of Natural Resources. Contributed/Minnesota DNR

Minnesota DNR Days are back at Twins games this season, through a partnership between the Twins and the DNR.

The Minnesota DNR Days partnership includes six games this year:



Saturday, April 29 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m.

Friday, May 26 vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.

License holders can purchase a discounted game ticket online and receive a special Twins cap at the game. Ticket prices vary by game. License holders must purchase their tickets ahead of time through the DNR’s special Twins page at twins.com/dnr in order to receive the hat at DNR Days. The person who purchased the tickets must show their hunting or fishing license, or a photo of it, at the game when they pick up the hats. This is a high-demand promotion with a limited quantity of hats. Instructions for purchasing tickets are on the Minnesota DNR Days page at mndnr.gov/twins .

– Herald staff report

DNR page offers fishing answers

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota DNR has a fishing page – mndnr.gov/fishing – to help answer angler questions. The page answers questions such as: What species can I fish for? What kind of bait is legal? What kind of fish can I keep?

The page is a mobile-friendly destination for information on when, where and how to fish. Users will find links to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the new StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations, and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota.

The DNR fishing page also includes the 2023 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet in English, Hmong, Karen, Somali, and Spanish, plus an online version of the regulations in English that lets users browse the regulations by choosing topics.

People can request that a free copy of the regulation booklet in all the available languages be mailed to them by calling the DNR’s Information Center at (651) 296-6157 or (888) 646-6367 or by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us. Print versions in English are available where DNR licenses are sold.

– Herald staff report

DNR announces seasonal fishing closures

ST. PAUL – To protect spawning fish, the Minnesota DNR has begun to close certain portions of some Minnesota waters. The closings are routine and based on local conditions.

Closings occur each year as ice-out begins and waters begin to warm. The DNR closes the spawning locations – mndnr.gov/regulations/fishing/fishing-seasonal-closures.html – to fishing only where habitat is limited and fish are very concentrated in one location, such as a river or the bay of a lake where fish are congregated during spawning.

Portions of waters closed to fishing also are posted at access sites and in other visible areas. Anglers may fish in areas that are not posted.

– Herald staff report