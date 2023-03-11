Outdoors Notebook: Department of Interior funding targets Prairie Pothole Region

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Interior has announced it will invest $23 million in landscape-scale conservation and restoration in the Prairie Pothole Region states of Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership said in a news release.

This major commitment to wetlands that support more than half of North America’s waterfowl is one piece of the department’s plan for $120 million in new conservation funding authorized by legislation in 2022. The plan also includes $20 million for projects in the Lower Mississippi River Valley and $10 million for habitat restoration in the Upper Mississippi and Illinois River.

Taken together, these three pots of funding signal a significant investment in the health of the river and the Central and Mississippi flyways.

“We’re pleased to see this investment in the irreplaceable wetlands of the Prairie Pothole Region, which is recognized as some of the most productive waterfowl habitat in the world,” Whit Fosburgh, president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, said in a statement. “Sportsmen and sportswomen continue to be keenly interested in how the administration is implementing its climate resilience goals by investing in the lands and waters that sequester carbon, provide critical fish and wildlife habitat, and support thriving communities. We celebrate this announcement from DOI and look forward to working with decision-makers to ensure that habitat improvements are made where they will have the greatest impact for fish, wildlife, and Americans.”

Grasslands restoration and other habitat projects that improve climate resilience were also among the funding priorities announced this week.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture revealed its own plan for $850 million in new conservation investments.

More info: trcp.org/nature-based-solutions .

– Herald staff report

DNR offers spring burning reminder

ST. PAUL – Spring might seem a long way off, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages Minnesotans who intend to burn vegetative debris – such as brush, grass, leaves and untreated lumber – during spring clean-up to start planning now. The best time to burn vegetative debris is when there is ample snow on the ground, rather than later in the spring when wildfire risk is high due to brown grass and low humidity.

Every spring, burning permit restrictions are put in place after the snow melts. Restrictions remain in place until vegetation begins to “green up” and fire risk declines.

“Vegetative debris burn piles are the number one cause of wildfires in Minnesota,” said Karen Harrison, DNR statewide wildfire prevention specialist. “Chipping and composting are the best options and are encouraged as an alternative to burning whenever possible.”

If vegetative debris is burned, all fires must be supervised and put out by drowning with plenty of water or snow, stirring and repeating until out cold.

If a fire does rekindle or escape, the person who set it is liable for any damages and wildfire suppression costs. It is illegal to burn garbage, including chemically treated or painted lumber, tires, and plastics.

More info: mndnr.gov/BurnRestrictions .

– Herald staff report

N.D. fish house deadline March 15

BISMARCK – March 15 is the deadline for anglers to remove unoccupied fish houses from North Dakota waters, the Game and Fish Department said in a reminder.

Fish houses may be used after March 15 if they are removed daily, when not occupied, the department said.

In addition, anglers are encouraged to look around and clean up the site if any trash is found left behind.

– Herald staff report

NDGF offers wildlife food plot seed

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will again offer free seed for the upcoming growing season to landowners interested in planting wildlife food plots for pheasants.

Rather than a traditional corn or sunflower food plot, the seed mix provides increased plant diversity, including flowering plants from spring through fall, which will attract insects, the major diet component of pheasant chicks. Additionally, the mix will provide needed cover during spring and summer, as well as a winter food source. Other wildlife species will also benefit from the mix.

Most Game and Fish food plots are part of the department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen program, said Kevin Kading, department private land section leader.

“This food plot campaign does not require a PLOTS contract, but we are asking participating landowners to allow reasonable public access, which could mean simply providing access permission to hunters from time to time, putting up ‘Ask Before You Enter’ signs around the area, or not posting the surrounding land,” Kading said. “Landowners participating in this promotion cannot charge a fee for hunting.”

The department will provide enough seed to cover up to a maximum 5-acre planting at no cost to the landowner.

Landowners interested in receiving the food plot seed must sign up online by April 1. Seed will be available in April at Game and Fish offices in Bismarck, Jamestown, Devils Lake, Harvey, Dickinson, Williston and Riverdale.

Game and Fish private land biologists can provide technical assistance on food plot location and site preparation.

Landowners interested in additional financial incentives may be considered for the PLOTS program as well. More information is available by contacting a private land biologist at any Game and Fish office in the state or by email at ndgf@nd.gov .

– Herald staff report

DNR holding CO career fairs

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota DNR is holding two open-house-style career fairs for anyone interested in learning about becoming a conservation officer. The career fairs are part of the agency’s current CO Prep program application period, which runs through March 31 and is for people without previous law enforcement experience.

The career fairs are set for 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul, and from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, 2101 14th St., Cloquet, Minn.

Anyone with at least a two-year degree and a love for the outdoors can apply for the CO Prep program, which is a key part of the DNR Enforcement Division’s effort to create a workforce that more closely resembles the diverse communities it serves.

“We’re looking for people who are hardworking and honest, and who possess a high degree of integrity,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “If they have those intrinsic traits, we can teach them to be good natural resources law enforcement officers.”

Multiple DNR conservation officers, including those who have gone through the CO Prep program, will be at the career fairs to answer questions and share their perspectives on the career with attendees.

More info: mndnr.gov/enforcement/careers .

– Herald staff report