Outdoors Notebook: Cats Incredible switches to Friday-Saturday format for 2023

EAST GRAND FORKS – A few changes are in the works for this year’s Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament, set for July 28-29 on the Red River. LaFave Park in East Grand Forks is tournament headquarters.

New this year, the tournament will be held on a Friday and Saturday instead of a Saturday and Sunday. Tournament hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29. The popular DockDogs competition also will be part of the Cats Incredible activities again this year.

The tournament is open to 125 two-person teams, and the entry fee is $230 per team. Unlike previous years, there will not be an orientation meeting before the tournament, and any necessary or pertinent information will be posted at the LaFave Park boat ramp.

For more information, check out the Cats Incredible website at catsincredibletournament.com, call (218) 399-3474 and leave a message for a return call, or email iafflocal3423@yahoo.com .

– Herald staff report

NDGF opens e-posting platform

BISMARCK – North Dakota landowners interested in posting private land electronically for the 2023-24 hunting season can log into My Account on the Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov.

The deadline for landowners to digitally post land is July 1, which enables Game and Fish to produce print material and digital content prior to hunting seasons that begin in August.

Landowners who enrolled land electronically last year can renew, add or modify posting designations during the enrollment period. Others posting for the first time might need to create a profile. To post land, proceed to the “Land Parcels/Electronic Posting” section at the bottom of the page and click “Search/Renew Land parcels.” The electronic posting system is linked to land descriptions based on county tax parcel information.

The Game and Fish website has complete instructions for landowners, along with frequently asked questions for both landowners and hunters.

– Herald staff report

DU members converge on D.C.

WASHINGTON – More than 65 members of Ducks Unlimited, including state chairs, state policy chairs, senior volunteers and members of the DU Board of Directors gathered in the nation’s capital this week to meet with members of Congress and advocate for legislation to protect and restore wetlands and migratory bird habitat.

In a news release, Ducks Unlimited said this year’s meetings focused primarily on conservation programs included in the upcoming Farm Bill, which congressional leaders started discussing in earnest at the start of the 118th Congress. DU supports agriculture policies that conserve wetlands, soil and water that people and wildlife depend on while helping farmers and ranchers meet America’s food supply needs.

“Farmers and ranchers feed the nation, but they’re also great stewards of the land,” Adam Putnam, DU CEO, said in a statement. “Our members know that successful conservation delivery starts with successful public policy, and there’s no better place to deliver that message than our nation’s capital. DU came to Washington to remind congressional leaders that agriculture and conservation go hand in hand, and that’s a message that resonates with both sides of the aisle.”

This was DU’s first gathering at the nation’s capital since February 2020 because of restrictions put in place on Capitol Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

– Herald staff report

Research targets COVID wildlife tests

WASHINGTON – Scientists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service are developing new tests to identify the COVID virus and its variants and tools for tracking the virus in wild and domestic animals, thanks to five projects funded by the American Rescue Plan.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is currently implementing a $300 million provision in the American Rescue Plan Act to conduct monitoring and surveillance of susceptible animals for the COVID virus. Through this initiative, ARS, in partnership with APHIS, is conducting five research projects to improve its understanding of the virus and to help APHIS accomplish its goal of building an early warning system to potentially prevent or limit the next zoonotic disease outbreak or global pandemic.

Two of the projects call for developing easy-to-use field tests to provide quick identification of COVID infection in wildlife and domestic animals – each based on a different basic technology. Both technologies are being worked on by scientists in the Produce Safety and Microbiology Research Unit (PS&MRU) at the ARS Western Regional Research Center in Albany, Calif.

Currently, all official testing of animals for COVID requires sending samples to certified laboratories and can take a week or more to provide answers. That may be too long to prevent early spread of infection.

This latest round of studies supports field work being done by APHIS Wildlife Services to survey white-tailed deer populations for evidence of infection in the wild. The scientists have three key objectives 1) compare the different COVID variants in deer, 2) learn how long antibodies persist in their bodies and whether these antibodies protect deer from reinfection and 3) determine how long the virus is detectable in deer.

Ultimately, researchers want to know whether white-tailed deer can serve as a “reservoir species,” meaning an intermediate animal host in which COVID virus could survive in the wild and potentially mutate into new variants capable of prolonging or exacerbating the disease pandemic in humans.

– Herald staff report

NDGF sets Artist in Residence program

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is hosting an Artist in Residence program June 19-23 at the Outdoor Wildlife Learning Site in Bismarck.

The program is open to all North Dakota artists at least 18 years of age. Artists will be paid a stipend of $1,750 upon completion of the residency requirements. Participants will provide two public onsite presentations about their artwork, process or tools.

Artwork developed during the residency will reflect the department’s mission statement: “… to protect, conserve and enhance fish and wildlife populations and their habitat for sustained public consumptive and nonconsumptive use.”

For more information and an application form, visit the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov. The application deadline is April 19.

For more info, contact Sherry Niesar, Artist in Residence coordinator, at sniesar@nd.gov, or (701) 527-3714.

– Herald staff report