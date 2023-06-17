Outdoors Notebook: Boating assistance service now available on Lake of the Woods

LAKE OF THE WOODS, Minn. – For the first time, boaters on Lake of the Woods have access to 24/7 towing, jump-starts, refueling and more, thanks to a service from the Boat Owners Association of the United States (BoatUS). TowBoatUS Lake of the Woods, helmed by Capt. Doug Nelson, and his wife, Melanie, is open for business and available to serve the local on-water community.

Following several years offering boat rentals and fishing charters, Nelson has pivoted to towing and marine assistance after recognizing the much-needed service simply did not exist on Lake of the Woods, BoatUS said in a news release. The pair has enjoyed fishing the lake together for many years. One unlucky day on a Fourth of July weekend, they suffered engine failure on one of their charter trips and quickly realized there was no one to call for help. Following an arduous and lengthy journey back to shore unassisted, the Nelsons decided to bring an on-water towing service to Lake of the Woods.

Much like an auto club for recreational boat owners, BoatUS offers on-water unlimited towing memberships for freshwater boaters and anglers for just $99 per year. Membership comes with more than 25 valuable BoatUS benefits, including discounts at local fuel docks and transient slips at marinas. Also included are a subscription to BoatUS magazine, free DSC-VHF radio registration and more.

The company’s service area includes the entire U.S. portion of Lake of the Woods. The location is part of the nationwide TowBoatUS fleet of more than 600 red vessels that respond to more than 90,000 requests for routine assistance each year. On Lake of the Woods, engine failures and engines that won’t start due to batteries being drained after a long day top the list of reasons boaters call TowBoatUS.

The company also offers separate boat salvage services.

The fastest way to request assistance on Lake of the Woods is by calling (218) 434-0087 or by downloading the free BoatUS App, which connects boaters to the closest local towing captain. Additionally, the company can be reached by phoning the BoatUS toll-free 24/7 Dispatch Center at (800) 391-4869.

– Staff report

USDA adds 1M acres of CRP in general signup

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, June 13, announced the acceptance of more than 1 million acres into the Conservation Reserve Program’s general signup, Pheasants Forever reported on its Facebook page.

The new acres, combined with the anticipated enrollment of CRP’s grassland and continuous sign ups, will help offset the 2 million acres scheduled to expire in 2023, resulting in a net gain in total acres for the third consecutive year.

“Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever are excited to celebrate another successful CRP general sign up,” Jim Inglis, director of government affairs for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, said in a statement. “These numbers illustrate continued demand for the program across the country, and we’re pleased to see the third consecutive year with a net increase in CRP acres.

“We look forward to using the momentum generated by this good news as a catalyst for further investment in conservation as we work with our elected officials in Congress,” Inglis added. “Improvements to the 2023 Farm Bill could expand CRP’s ability to provide conservation options — helping to achieve multiple land use goals including increased wildlife habitat, improved water quality, soil health benefits, climate resiliency measures and safeguarding rural economies.”

– Pheasants Forever

NDGF offers boating safety course

BISMARCK – North Dakota state law requires that youth ages 12 to 15 years old who want to operate a boat or personal watercraft by themselves with at least a 10-horsepower motor must pass the state’s boating basics course, the Game and Fish Department said in a reminder.

The course is available for home study by contacting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department at (701) 328-6300 or by email at ndgf@nd.gov. Two commercial providers also offer the course online, and links to those sites are found on the boat and water safety education page on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.

While the home study course is free, students are charged a fee to take it online. The online provider charges for the course, not the Game and Fish Department. The fee remains with the online provider.

The course covers legal requirements, navigation rules, getting underway, accidents and special topics such as weather, rules of the road, laws, life saving and first aid.

– Staff report

DNR sets online land sale auction

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a July online auction to sell state lands for sale in Clearwater, Itasca, and Wadena counties, the agency said in a news release. The 10 rural and lakeshore properties for sale offer several recreational opportunities, the DNR said.

Annual land sales help the DNR refine its land holdings and meet its responsibility to maximize recreational, conservation and economic opportunities. The DNR sells land at public auction in accordance with state statutes.

The July online public land auction will be held in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Administration at MinnBid – minnbid.org/mobile/auction – Minnesota’s Surplus Services online auction website.

Properties will be available for bidding Monday, July 10, through Monday, July 24. The DNR land sale webpage at mndnr.gov/landsale has more information about the online public land auction, a preview of lands for sale, and details on how to register for an account to bid on properties.

Before participating in the auction, anyone interested in bidding on a property needs to register at minnbid.org/mobile/register for an account on MinnBid – minnbid.org/mobile/auction .

People who are interested in bidding on the available parcels should visit the DNR land sale webpage at mndnr.gov/landsale to obtain property data sheets, terms and conditions of sale and instructions for participating in the MinnBid system.

For questions about a specific property, call (651) 259-5432, (888) 646-6367 or email min.landsale@state.mn.us .

– Staff report