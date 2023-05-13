Outdoors Notebook: Audubon's Marshall Johnson named to conservation panels

WASHINGTON – Marshall Johnson, chief conservation officer for the National Audubon Society, has been appointed to the North American Wetlands Conservation Council and the Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act Advisory Group. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland nominated Johnson for a three-year term effective through March 2026.

“Marshall Johnson’s innovative conservation leadership and compelling voice for birds and the habitats they depend on for survival make him a valuable addition to the North American Wetlands Conservation Council and NMBCA Advisory Group,” Audubon CEO Elizabeth Gray said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing his lasting impact in these new roles at this critical moment for birds.”

Johnson’s appointment marks the continuation of Audubon’s involvement with the North American Wetlands Conservation Council to help conserve wetlands for migratory birds and other wildlife, the conservation group said in a news release. Since the program began under the North American Wetlands Conservation Act in 1989, it has provided more than $2 billion to benefit migratory birds and their habitats, and more than 6,600 partners have provided more than $4 billion in matching funds to help protect, restore or enhance more than 31 million acres of wetlands and associated uplands.

As Audubon’s chief conservation officer, Johnson leads strategic direction for hemispheric-wide conservation work to address the unprecedented climate change and biodiversity crises facing birds. He first joined Audubon in 2009 as a climate field organizer for the D.C. policy team and later served as vice-president, executive director of Audubon Dakota. Through his leadership, the state program spearheaded the development and launch of the Northern Great Plains Grasslands Project, conserving more than 300,000 acres while partnering with more than 500 farmers, ranchers and communities across the Dakotas including several North American Wetlands Conservation Act projects. Johnson also served as vice president for Audubon’s Conservation Ranching Initiative – America’s largest regenerative, bird-friendly land certification – protecting North America’s fragile grasslands.

A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Johnson is based in Fargo.

– Staff report

UMC students plant trees in Chippewa National Forest

Students from the University of Minnesota Crookston's Natural Resources Club helped plant 2,200 white pine trees Friday, April 28, 2023, in Chippewa National Forest. Contributed/Laura Bell

For the 41st consecutive year, members of the University of Minnesota Crookston’s Natural Resources Club planted trees this spring in Chippewa National Forest.

According to Laura Bell, lab coordinator and naturalist at UMC, 17 students, three faculty/staff and two U.S. Forest Service employees who are UMC alumni planted 2,200 white pine trees Friday, April 28, in cloudy, rainy and chilly weather.

“Spirits were good, and smiles were seen all around,” Bell said in an email. “Just like every year prior, it was a great day in the woods.”

Managed by the U.S. Forest Service, Chippewa National Forest is located in Itasca, Cass and Beltrami counties, with headquarters in Cass Lake, Minnesota.

– Brad Dokken

Take the North Dakota Fish Challenge

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is encouraging anglers to participate in and complete the second annual Fish Challenge.

The challenge aims to encourage anglers to explore the state’s fisheries.

New this year, anglers can choose to complete the Sportfish Challenge by catching a bluegill, walleye, bass and trout, or last year’s Classic Challenge, requiring a northern pike, yellow perch, smallmouth bass and channel catfish. Either way, the process is simple – snap a photo of each and submit your entry on the North Dakota Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, now through Aug. 15.

Anglers who complete either challenge will receive a decal and certificate.

– Staff report

Metigoshe offers outdoors skills camps

The Outdoor Learning Center at Lake Metigoshe State Park near Bottineau, North Dakota, is hosting a series of summer camps for youth ages 7 to 13, focused on hands-on recreational skills and environmental education. Registration is now open for all camp opportunities at https://bit.ly/LMSPShowClix, and closes about 10 days before each camp or as camps fill. Registration is $40 for the full-day camps and $25 for the half-day camp opportunities.

Topics and activities affiliated with the camps include wildlife adaptations, reptiles and amphibians, kayaking, archery, wetland exploration, mountain biking, fishing, Dutch oven cooking and survival skills among others.

This year, there also are opportunities for 12- and 13-year-old camp participants to obtain their OHV (off-highway vehicle) safety certification and gain hands-on experience operating an OHV by going on a guided ride at the Turtle Mountain State Recreation Area.

For more information, contact Amy Schimetz at aschimetz@nd.gov, call (701) 263-4514 or check out the Lake Metigoshe State Park Facebook page.

– Staff report

DNR announces state park summer tours

This summer, Minnesota state parks will offer tours that highlight life on a prairie – including the possibility of viewing bison – the longest cave in the state and Minnesota’s mining history.

Tours take place at Blue Mounds, Forestville/Mystery Cave and Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine state parks. Reservation information, ticket prices, schedules and more can be found on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s state park tours webpage at mndnr.gov/tours .

– Staff report

DNR urges people to leave deer fawns alone

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking people to avoid disturbing or touching deer fawns, which are born around this time of year.

Most fawns are born in mid-May to mid-June, and fawns do not attempt to evade predators during their first few weeks of life. Instead, they remain still to avoid being seen. During these times, fawns are learning critical survival skills from their mothers but are often left on their own while their mothers forage watchfully nearby.

Be assured deer fawns are likely fine, the DNR said, even if they look abandoned or fragile. Even if the fawn is known to be wounded or abandoned due to a car strike or animal attack, do not transport it without talking to a wildlife rehabilitator.

For more information about what to do when finding fawns or other species of young wild animals, visit the DNR website at mndnr.gov/eco/nongame/rehabilitation/orphaned-wildlife.html .

– Staff report