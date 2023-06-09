Outdoors Notebook: North Dakota Game and Fish compiles winterkill watch list

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has compiled a watch list on its website of more than 90 lakes across the state that experienced winter fish kills or low dissolved oxygen levels during the winter of 2022-23.

While some of the lakes highlighted on the list may not have suffered any fish die-offs, many sustained at least some level of winterkill, the department said. Severity may range from a partial kill, where significant numbers of fish died, to a total kill, where all fish died, the department said.

Kidder County was among the hardest-hit parts of the state, with winterkill confirmed in 11 lakes and low dissolved oxygen levels documented in another.

Game and Fish fisheries staff have already sampled some lakes to confirm winterkill events. Unfortunately, the long list of lakes, coupled with a late spring, didn’t allow for special winterkill assessments at all of the lakes on the list, the department said. Many of the lakes won’t be fully evaluated until standard netting surveys are completed this summer.

Winterkill occurs when deep snow and thick ice prevent sunlight from reaching aquatic plants that produce oxygen through the process of photosynthesis. As the plants die and decay, they can deplete dissolved oxygen levels to the point where fish can’t survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The listing on the Game and Fish website includes lakes that experienced some level of winterkill. Minor fish kills that should not affect fishing quality, as well as many community ponds that have been restocked with catchable fish, are not listed.

The Game and Fish list of potential winterkill lakes is available at gf.nd.gov/fishing/winterkill-watch-list .

– staff report

DNR skills webinars remain popular

ST. PAUL – A series of outdoor skills webinars from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has seen continued growth in participation as Minnesotans look to boost their fishing, hunting, habitat and outdoors know-how, the DNR said.

The DNR is continuing its Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series that started in March 2021, with new webinars this summer on topics that will appeal to people interested in nature, including anglers and hunters.

“The webinars have reached several thousand individuals and have seen increased participation over the past couple of years,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator. “We’re using these webinars to equip people with outdoor skills information and strengthen their passion for fish, wildlife and habitat conservation.”

During the past couple of months, the webinars have averaged 200 viewers live for each episode. The live webinars are at noon Wednesdays and last an hour or less. All webinars are live-captioned, recorded and made available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/discover , and the recordings are popular with those who express interest in the webinars but don’t watch them live.

Summer webinar topics include boat launching, lake trout, off-road vehicles, reconnecting fish populations and habitat, catch and release fishing, fawn research, using falcons for hunting, frogs and toads, the Conservation Partners Legacy grant program, kayak fishing, cattails, 2023 deer season updates and the DNR at the Minnesota State Fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The webinars are free, and participants must pre-register. More information, including summer session topics and how to register, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/discover .

– staff report

Minnesota expands crossbow use

ST. PAUL – Crossbows now will be allowed for all Minnesota deer and spring turkey hunters starting this year, following a law change passed in the 2023 legislative session. Hunters who purchase an archery deer license may possess and take deer with a crossbow throughout the archery deer season.

Deer licenses go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 1. Legal requirements for crossbows used for hunting can be found on pages 58 and 59 of the 2022 hunting regulations booklet at mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting .

People who purchase a spring archery wild turkey license may take and possess wild turkeys with a crossbow throughout the spring archery wild turkey season. Wild turkey regulations will be available on the DNR turkey hunting webpage – mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey – in early 2024. The 2023 spring turkey season ended May 31.

The new law expands the use of crossbows, which previously were allowed for some hunters with a permit, who were 60 or older during archery deer or turkey seasons, or during previous firearms seasons for deer or turkeys. Crossbows were already allowed for all hunters during the fall wild turkey and bear seasons. Rough fish may be taken with a crossbow during the bowfishing season.

– staff report

DNR highlights two-line fishing rule

ST. PAUL – Anglers fishing in the Minnesota River downstream of the Granite Falls dam and in the intrastate portion of the Mississippi River downstream of St. Anthony Falls may use two lines starting Saturday, July 1, the DNR said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The change results from new legislation passed in the 2023 session. Anglers must continue to use one line when fishing other inland waters, including rivers, or Canada-Minnesota border waters.

Two lines are already permitted for anglers on Minnesota border waters with Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Two lines are also allowed statewide when fishing through the ice. These and other fishing regulations and more information about fishing in Minnesota are available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/fishing .

– staff report

Fishing fundraiser raises $558K

BRAINERD, Minn. – An annual fundraising fishing tournament held Saturday, June 3, on Gull Lake near Brainerd, Minnesota, raised more than $558,000 for Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge, a service that aims to give hope to people trapped in addiction.

Now the largest fundraising fishing tournament in North America, the Fleet Farm Minnesota Fishing Challenge hosted 260 anglers and eclipsed its 2022 fundraising record of $512,000. The event has now raised $4.5 million in its 15 years.

“The funds we are raising will help many addicts go through this life-transforming program,” said Bernie Barringer, tournament director. “The cost of helping people break free from the chains of addiction keeps going up, and it’s thrilling to see individuals and companies across the state respond in such a generous way.”

Honorary tournament host Al Lindner echoed Barringer’s sentiments. “It’s incredible to see the continued support from our communities and corporations across Minnesota,” Lindner said. “It’s not an overstatement to say that many lives will be saved through Teen Challenge’s programs.”

Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge has 14 facilities across Minnesota that offer life-giving hope to anyone trapped in chemical dependency. Brainerd is opening a women’s facility in October. New facilities are currently being built in Alexandria, and property is being sought in Mankato.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next year’s event will take place Saturday June 2, 2024. More info: www.fishingchallenge.org .

– staff report