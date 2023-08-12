Notebook: Bemidji artist wins 2024 Minnesota Walleye Stamp Contest

ST. PAUL – Bemidji artist Sam Larsen won the 2024 Minnesota Walleye Stamp Contest with an acrylic painting of a walleye, and Alborn, Minnesota, artist Dean Kegler won the 2024 Trout and Salmon Stamp Contest with an acrylic painting of a brook trout, the Department of Natural Resources announced this week.

Judging for both contests happened virtually on Thursday, Aug. 3.

In the walleye stamp contest, which had 11 eligible submissions, the runner-up was Stuart Nelson of Cloquet, Minnesota, with an acrylic painting of a walleye. Third place went to Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville, Minnesota, with an acrylic painting of a walleye.

In the trout and salmon stamp contest, which had 10 eligible submissions, the runner-up was Ronald Engebretson of Owatonna, Minnesota, with a watercolor and color pencil painting of a brown trout. Third place went to Josh Evan of Mapleton, Minnesota, with an acrylic painting of a brook trout.

Alborn, Minnesota, artist Dean Kegler's winning entry in the DNR's 2024 Trout and Salmon Stamp Contest. Deborah Rose/Minnesota DNR

The DNR uses revenue from voluntary purchases of walleye stamps to purchase walleyes for stocking in Minnesota’s lakes. Revenue from trout and salmon stamps, which are required for anglers ages 18 to 64 who fish in designated trout water or possess trout, is dedicated to trout and salmon management and habitat work.

More information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines is available on the stamp webpage of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/stamps .

– staff report

Bicycle event set in TRF

The Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota (BikeMN) and the Thief River Falls BikeMN chapter are hosting a ride in Thief River Falls on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Known as the Rosewood “Gramble” – short for “gravel ramble” – the event offers participants the choice of five different rides: Two gravel rides – a 25-mile or a 64-mile “metric century” ride; and three paved options – the Rosewood 30, with a rest stop at the Rosebank School; the Sweet 16-mile course; and the MEC/Northland College 1.4-mile family friendly loop, which pedalers can ride as much as they like with a rest stop every 1.4 miles.

All rides will begin and end in the west parking lot of Northland Community and Technical College, 1101 State Highway 1, Thief River Falls. Registration and check-in for the rides will begin at 8 a.m. The 64-mile Gramble gravel ride starts at 9 a.m., the 25-mile Gramble gravel and Rosewood 30 paved routes start at 10 a.m., and the Sweet Sixteen paved route will roll out at 11 a.m.

Participants will gather at River and Rails Brewery in Thief River Falls after the ride.

Early bird registration ends Friday, Aug. 18. For more information, check out the BikeMN Thief River Falls chapter Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bikethiefriverfalls or email info@bikemn.org .

– Brad Dokken

NDGF offers HIP reminder

BISMARCK – Migratory bird hunters of all ages need to register with the federal Harvest Information Program before hunting ducks, geese, swans, mergansers, coots, cranes, snipe, doves and woodcock, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department said. Hunters must register in each state they are licensed to hunt.

In North Dakota, hunters can HIP certify when buying a license by visiting the Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov .

Hunters who registered to hunt during the spring light goose conservation order in North Dakota do not have to register with HIP again, as it is required only once per year.

HIP registration is a cooperative program designed to determine a sample of hunters to measure harvest of migratory birds for management purposes.

– staff report

Talk wildlife with DNR managers Aug. 17

ST. PAUL – DNR wildlife managers are inviting the public to talk about wildlife in local DNR offices across the state from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

Local wildlife managers will also be available by phone during these same hours.

Conversation topics can include anything related to wildlife, from wild turkeys to deer population levels, new hunting regulations, wetland restoration that benefits waterfowl, accessibility improvements at wildlife management areas, animal damage issues and more.

To find an area wildlife office location and contact information, visit the DNR website at mndnr.gov .

– staff report

DNR, PF offer mentor challenge

ST. PAUL – The DNR and Pheasants Forever invite Minnesota hunters to join the Hunter Mentor Challenge and take someone hunting who has never hunted or hasn’t hunted for a few years.

Minnesota hunters who participate will qualify for a discount code for ALPS OutdoorZ brand gear; and after the hunt, they have the chance to win a custom, limited-edition Pheasants Forever hunting backpack from ALPS OutdoorZ.

The program is open to all types of hunting in Minnesota that are legal and in-season — including, but not limited to, pheasants, grouse, waterfowl, deer, squirrels and wild turkey (applies to fall and spring turkey seasons). Experienced hunters can invite a new hunter of any age, if both participants have the proper license or tag necessary and the mentored hunter has either taken hunter’s safety or has their apprentice hunter validation.

Participation is simple: hunters visit the Minnesota DNR page on the Pheasants Forever website and take the pledge. After taking the pledge, hunters are asked to bring a novice or returning hunter on a hunt during the 2023-24 season and snap a picture or short video during the hunting trip. The last step is to submit contact information, a hunt recap and a photo or video on the submission page to be entered for prize giveaways. All online entries must be received by June 30, 2024.

The DNR has helpful information for new hunters and experienced hunters who would like to share their skills with new hunters. To learn more, visit the DNR take a friend hunting webpage.

– staff report

DNR offers wild rice reports

ST. PAUL – Each year the Minnesota DNR rounds up wild rice condition reports from area wildlife staff and shallow lakes specialists across the state. The conditions report is available now on the DNR wild rice page.

Wild rice harvesters going out during the upcoming season will find generally good conditions throughout much of Minnesota.

Unusually warm days this spring got plant growth off to a fast start. And generally dry weather meant many rice waters weren’t impacted by rainstorms. Overall, rice stands are looking pretty good, though rice stands on some lakes are better than others.

Wild rice harvesters are allowed to take ripe wild rice each year between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30, but Minnesota’s green rice law makes it illegal to harvest unripe or “green” rice, even within the dates of the harvest season. So, although rice beds may look like they are ready, ricers must make sure the grain is ripe and falling easily from the stalk before attempting to harvest it. Check the DNR website for wild rice harvesting regulations.

– staff report

Did you know?

North Dakota’s pronghorn lottery has been held, and all 415 licenses were issued, the Game and Fish Department reported Friday, Aug. 11. In total, the department received 12,722 applications, including 278 gratis applications. Individual results are available on the Game and Fish Department website at www.gf.nd.gov .

the Game and Fish Department reported Friday, Aug. 11. In total, the department received 12,722 applications, including 278 gratis applications. Individual results are available on the Game and Fish Department website at www.gf.nd.gov . A few deadlines are coming up for Minnesota hunters, the DNR said in a reminder. Friday, Aug. 18, is the deadline to apply for the Camp Ripley archery deer hunt, special youth deer hunts and the northwest Minnesota prairie chicken season.

the DNR said in a reminder. Friday, Aug. 18, is the deadline to apply for the Camp Ripley archery deer hunt, special youth deer hunts and the northwest Minnesota prairie chicken season. Options Interstate Resource Center for Independent Living in East Grand Forks continues to seek volunteers for its Annual Accessible Deer Hunt, set for Oct. 12-14 at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge near Erskine, Minnesota. For more information or to volunteer, call or text Randy Sorenson of Options at (218) 779-7408 or go to Survey Monkey and fill out the form with contact information and dates you are available. The form also is available at surveymonkey.com/r/Y66KMLS .

— compiled by Brad Dokken