Northwest North Dakota lakes weathered winter fairly well, Game and Fish biologist says

Lake Darling, Blacktail Dam and Northgate Dam will be among the best walleye fisheries in the Northwest District.

Aaron Slominski, Northwest District fisheries biologist, North Dakota Game and Fish Department.
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 7:00 PM

In this episode of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Aaron Slominski, Northwest District fisheries biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Williston, talks with Mike Anderson about summer fishing prospects in northwest North Dakota.

Unlike other parts of North Dakota, the northwest part of the state avoided the worst of the snow, so most lakes are faring “pretty good” this winter, although winterkill is expected on a handful of lakes, Slominski said. Lake Darling, Blacktail Dam and Northgate Dam will be among the best walleye fisheries in the district, Slominski said.

