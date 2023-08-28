Northwest Minnesota DNR officers gear up for bear season

Here is the weekly report from Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in northwest Minnesota and adjacent areas of northern Minnesota for Monday, Aug. 28.

District 1 - Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued the field training process with COC (conservation officer candidate) Cannon. They investigated a wildfire in Kittson County that burned over 100 acres, and assisted local law enforcement with several calls throughout the week. Officers continued working bear baiting activity this week. Violations encountered included unregistered bait, non-biodegradable materials in bait, untagged bait barrels and leaving a trail camera in a wildlife management area. Anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods, and the main violation encountered was no fishing license in possession.

CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent the week checking area anglers, monitoring ATV traffic and working with the U.S. Coast Guard. Violations encountered were failure to display watercraft registration, no license in possession, angling with extra lines and making a false statement on an angling license.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) continued field training with COC Carlson. They taught the law and ethics portion of the Thief River Falls firearms safety class and monitored ATV use, bear baiting and angling activity. Enforcement action was taken for expired ATV registration, angling with an extra line and bear baiting violations.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports monitoring angling and bear baiting activity throughout the past week. Time was spent handling calls of bears causing damage to crops, patrolling area recreational vehicle trails and monitoring the wild rice harvest activities. No PFDs topped the list of violations encountered and addressed this past week, along with public land trespass by bear hunters cutting shooting lanes, and harvesting decorative birch poles on Buena Vista State Forest land without a permit.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) reports sporadic activity on bear baits in the area. Time was spent patrolling for illegal bear baits as well as ATV activity.

Baudette East – vacant.

Baudette West – vacant.

Thief River Falls East – vacant.

Karlstad – vacant.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) continued field training with CO Bruesewitz. Area lakes were monitored for angling and boating activity. Time was spent checking bear baits and completing deer farm inspections.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week working boating and ATV patrol. Swedberg patrolled area forests for bear hunting activity, as well. Many people were seen and most were law-abiding. Other time was spent investigating a complaint of illegal burning.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) continued work on a background investigation for the 2024 CO Academy.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) monitored bear baits and worked ATV enforcement and ongoing cases. Peterson also spoke to a firearms safety class about laws, safety and ethics.

Perham – vacant.

Bagley – vacant.

District 3 - Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) completed equipment inventory and maintenance in addition to fielding questions about the upcoming hunting seasons. ATV and angling enforcement remained the primary focus before hunting seasons begin to kick off next weekend. Enforcement action included ORV and ATV operation and registration violations and an ATV DWI arrest.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) continues to work on a background investigation for a potential employee. Plautz investigated the illegal use of an ATV in a WMA and checked bear baits in the area. Anglers and boating safety equipment were checked.

CO Ryan Brown (Elbow Lake) worked a detail at the State Fair. He also did maintenance on state vehicles.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) continued field training with COC Scholz. Area lakes saw heavy activity. Many good contacts were made with anglers and boaters. Enforcement action included having northern pike within the protected slot and operating a personal watercraft after legal hours. COs also worked the State Fair booth and answered a variety of questions. The annual Youth Outdoor Day was worked. It was a huge success and there were thousands of attendees.

Felicia Znajda (Osakis) spent her time working mostly angling and boating safety. Anglers report having good luck finding panfish. Various violations were encountered throughout the week.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week working on her background investigation and scouting for birds for the upcoming early goose/teal season. She also assisted CO Caleb Silgjord with a firearms safety field day.

CO Emily Douvier (Morris) continued working on a background investigation. Questions were answered regarding ATV regulations.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers and boaters. Additional time was focused on checking ATV operators and following up on wetland violations and burning complaints.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time patrolling area lakes and trails. Fishing and boating activity was slow over the weekend, but a few people were finding fish. Time was also spent completing training and equipment maintenance.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) continued field training a new conservation officer. The officers patrolled Cass County lakes throughout the week for angling and boating activity. The officers worked with a DNR hydrologist regarding a complaint about a dock that was possibly obstructing navigation waters. Numerous violations were detected and addressed.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked bear baits and worked on a background investigation of a CO applicant. Mathy also assisted in teaching a firearms safety class. Calls from people with questions regarding the early teal season and bear hunting were answered.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked ATV and angling activity. She responded to an injured coyote call, an injured osprey call and assisted with a medical incident.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports attending monthly K9 training at Camp Ripley. He also participated in several K9 demonstrations at the Minnesota State Fair with the K9 Team.

ATV rec officer – vacant.

