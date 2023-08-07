Northwest Minnesota DNR officers assist with metro work detail

Here is the weekly report from Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in northwest Minnesota and adjacent areas of northern Minnesota for Monday, Aug. 7.

District 1 - Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods and the Roseau River and patrolled area state parks. Assistance was given to a firearms safety class in Warroad, and Huener assisted with a detail in the metro area. A citation was issued to an angler using an extra line on Lake of the Woods.

CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent the week checking area anglers, monitoring ATV traffic and attending a district firearms safety field day. He also assisted with the search for a missing person in the Beltrami Island State Forest. Violations encountered included transporting unmeasurable fish and transporting dressed fillets.

CO Coby Fontes (Warroad South) assisted with the recovery of a 13-year-old drowning victim, and he also participated in a detail in the metro area.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) assisted with the District 1 youth firearms safety class held in the Warroad area, investigated a violation of the Wetland Conservation Act and patrolled for ATV violations. Enforcement action for the week included youths operating ATVs without required helmets and ATV trespass.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports checking anglers and boaters throughout the past week. Regas noted most anglers reported a slow bite, but a few anglers had success for walleyes and were rewarded with a few eater-sized walleye fishing the weed edges in 7 to 9 feet. Time was spent patrolling area recreational vehicle trails, investigating a wildfire that burned approximately 3 acres of state land, handling several wolf-depredation complaints of losing cattle to wolves and assisting with firearms safety instruction at the District 1 firearms safety field day in Warroad. Enforcement action for the week included negligent use of fireworks causing a wildfire and angling license violations.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) was part of a work detail in the metro.

Baudette East – vacant.

Baudette West – vacant.

Thief River Falls East – vacant.

Karlstad – vacant.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports assisting other officers on a work detail out of the area this week. Time was also spent checking anglers and watercraft operators. Various angling violations were encountered.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling activity on area lakes and assisted with a work detail in the metro area.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week in the metro area conducting background interviews for a candidate for the next CO Academy. Time was also spent answering miscellaneous fish- and wildlife-related calls. Enforcement action was taken for numerous off-highway motorcycle violations in which a juvenile was stopped for operating an OHM on a county road without a helmet. Parents of children with OHMs are reminded to read the regulations and make sure their child is legal and safe.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for ATV, watercraft and angling activity. Fox investigated an attack on a calf that the farmer suspected to be a large cat. Fox also facilitated a ride-along for an Itasca State Park ranger. Violations this week included watercraft-registration issues.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) attended training, assisted with a search warrant, conducted follow up on a complaint of stored property in a state forest and assisted with a report of two trailers in a public access that had possible zebra mussels. The owners had their trailers decontaminated before pulling out the boats for decontamination as well. Follow up tests for zebra mussel confirmation are pending.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time at Camp Ripley assisting Academy staff. A wolf depredation of a calf was investigated.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking boating and fishing activity in the area. There were many people in the area during the busy We Fest weekend, but not many of them ventured away from the festival and area lakes were fairly quiet. Other time was spent in the metro area for a work detail.

Perham – vacant.

Bagley – vacant.

District 3 - Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) received reports of trespass and fielded general questions about new hunting regulations. Goodman continued working with a specialist on complaints and violations relayed to wetlands, public waters and aquatic plants.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) handled complaints of dogs running on a neighbor’s property and injured animals this week. Plautz worked fishing and ATV enforcement and prepared for upcoming CO Academy instruction. A background investigation is being worked on for a potential new employee.

CO Ryan Brown (Elbow Lake) checked angling and boating activity throughout the week. A possible crappie-overlimit case was also worked. Calls about nuisance animals were taken and fielded.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) this past week monitored anglers and boaters while receiving numerous phone calls on various topics. A public waters violation was investigated on the shores of Rachel Lake with a DNR hydrologist. Summer lake water temperatures are at the highest level observed in several years, and a sudden algae bloom on Lake Miltona was a direct result of such temperatures. Citations for angling without a license citations were numerous this past week. He also cited a pair of personal watercraft operators for not wearing PFDs.

CO Felicia Znajda (Osakis) focused on angling and ATV enforcement. PWC-related complaints continue to be high within the Osakis station. Znajda has received numerous raccoon-related complaints and has been educating people on methods for resolving the issue.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the week assisting with the Academy and working on her background investigation. Wildlife-related phone calls were answered, and time was spent assisting other law enforcement agencies.

CO Emily Douvier (Morris) reports working fishing and recreational activity. Enforcement action was taken for fishing- and boating-related issues. Work continues on a background investigation for the Division, and assistance was given to other agencies when requested.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers and ATV operators. Additional time was spent following up on wetland violations.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked watercraft patrol, angling enforcement, ATV enforcement and took multiple calls for service. Additionally, time was spent with the soil and water conservation district and wetlands specialist, looking into wetland violations. Enforcement action was taken for watercraft, angling and other miscellaneous violations.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on boating and ATV enforcement and completed training. Some people were finding fish, but not many people were out.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) spent most of the week out of state working on a pre-employment background investigation. Calls were also taken from people with questions related to the upcoming hunting seasons.

CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) attend training and responded to an injured-eagle call. She also investigated various water-related calls. Enforcement action was taken on expired registration, failure to remove boat plug and passing in a no passing zone.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports assisting other agencies, patrolling area lakes and rivers and conducting equipment maintenance. Some enforcement action consisted of no angling license in possession, insufficient number of life jackets, no watercraft registration, no fire extinguisher and failure to transfer watercraft.

ATV rec officer – vacant.