Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Northwest Angle matriarch Grace Prothero passes the torch of family resort to granddaughter after 60 years

Now 91 and no longer able to hear, Grace Prothero has decided to retire from the resort she and her husband founded in 1963, but the resort and its rich tradition is staying in the family.

07xx23 Protheros1.jpg
Grace Prothero shares a laugh Thursday, June 29, 2023, while talking about the historic Prothero's Post Resort at the Northwest Angle. At 91, Prothero is retiring from the resort business and has turned the reins of the 60-year-old resort over to her granddaughter, Kellie Knight.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 6:50 AM

ANGLE INLET, Minn. – When Grace Prothero moved with her husband, Dale, and their three children from Wichita, Kansas, to Minnesota’s Northwest Angle in the early 1960s, they were looking for a change of scenery and a new way of life.

Boy, did they find it.

They bought a piece of land on Angle Inlet and carved out – literally – what would become Prothero’s Post Resort, one log cabin at a time.

“We came up on vacation to Bear River Camp a few years before that,” Grace said. “My husband was working on big construction, a metal lather in Wichita. He wanted to get out of that, so we bought some land up here. It was pretty reasonable then; now, it’s a lot higher.”

Today, Prothero’s Post Resort has six log cabins, along with the rustic Trading Post store that overlooks Angle Inlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thought that renting cabins would maybe be a way of getting a little money,” she said. “We never went by the other camps – we didn't charge enough – but we didn't go on vacation, and we didn't spend a lot on clothes and stuff so we could get by pretty good.”

READ MORE OUTDOORS PEOPLE COVERAGE:
Northwestern Ontario floatplane 2004
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Floatplane trips and memorable moments go hand in hand
There’s a mystique about flying in a floatplane, some with brand names such as Norseman, Cessna and two of my favorites, the DeHavilland Beaver and Otter.
July 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Northland Outdoors
Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Falcons and sparrows compete for prominence in Grand Forks
July 01, 2023 06:34 AM
Northland Outdoors
Lake of the Prairies in western Manitoba offers great fishing with a scenic backdrop
June 30, 2023 05:32 PM
Northland Outdoors
Grand Forks father-son duo wins Scheels Boundary Battle Catfish Tournament
June 26, 2023 09:47 AM

Dale Prothero died in 2017 – they were married 69½ years – but Grace continued running the resort.

“We never argued – never,” Grace said of her husband. “He was so good.”

Now 91 and no longer able to hear, Grace has decided to retire, but the resort and its rich tradition is staying in the family. Granddaughter Kellie Knight and her partner, Tony Butler, have taken over the resort.

Her grandmother, Knight says, is “sort of the matriarch of the Angle.”

“It’s a pretty big honor to be standing in these shoes right now,” said Knight, who grew up in Warroad, Minnesota, and visited the Angle in the summer. “She’s been around the longest – an institution in that she’s just been a steady, solid force.

“They kept to themselves and ran their business and made an amazing place for their guests.”

07xx23 Protheros6.jpg
Grace Prothero and her granddaughter, Kellie Knight, are photographed Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the historic resort at the Northwest Angle. Prothero and her late husband, Dale Prothero, founded the resort in 1963. Knight is taking over for her grandmother, who's retiring this summer.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

ADVERTISEMENT

Honoring Grace

Thursday afternoon, July 6, Prothero’s Post Resort will host a gathering for friends and guests to mark Grace’s recent birthday and retirement and the resort’s 60th anniversary.

It will be an opportunity, Knight says, to celebrate the past and to celebrate Grace and what she has meant, not only to residents of the Northwest Angle, but to the generations of resort guests, some of whom have been coming for more than 50 years

“We’re going to do sort of a barbecue potluck,” Knight said. “This community up at the Angle is very good at potlucks, and folks will bring goodies and we’ll set up tables and have canopies if we need them.

“I’m excited to get some of her old photos out and have them on display and just have her in a place of honor. I just want her to know the impact she’s had and that other people see this as a very special place.”

07xx23 Protheros2.jpg
At the weekly Thursday fish fry at Prothero's Post Resort, Grace Prothero checks on the guests June 29, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Telling stories

On a recent Thursday afternoon, as a thunderstorm rolled through and threatened the weekly Thursday night fish fry potluck – resort guests share fish they’ve caught – Grace shared stories about her years at the Angle.

07xx23 Protheros8.jpg
An afternoon squall rolls in off Angle Inlet of Lake of the Woods on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Prothero's Post Resort.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Because of her hearing loss, she responded to written questions. “I tell the same stories over and over,” she said.

Like the time her husband accidentally kicked over a bucket with four fish some guests had brought back to the dock. The fish had been in a livewell and were “really lively,” Grace recalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

She laughs at the memory.

“The next morning, the guys had their motor going, and Dale was down there again. They stopped their motor and said, ‘This catch-and-release program you’ve got going – shall we release them out (in the lake) or bring them back and have you release them?’

07xx23 Protheros5.jpg
Grace Prothero's granddaughter, Kellie Knight, types a reporter's question for her to read Thursday, June 29, 2023. Prothero lost her hearing several months ago.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“They still come, and they tell that story every year.”

Bordered on three sides by Canada, the Northwest Angle in those days was even more remote than it is today. Before the road to the Angle was built in 1969, access was limited to traveling across the lake or on rugged logging roads that were passable only in the winter.

“In the summer, they were just pure mud,” Grace said. “I mean, you’d just sink out of sight. So when spring came, you had to quit going to town. You had to buy a lot of groceries ahead of time.

“We went through a lot of shock absorbers on the truck. I even had a 50-pound bag of flour that never made it here,” she recalls with a laugh. “It was so rough that it fell out somewhere along the road.”

Even after the road came through, “it was still pretty muddy” at times, Grace says.

“People would come and some of them had to be pulled through with the road grader,” Grace said. “We had one guy that had a Cadillac, and he just drove right through it and got here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They came every year after that, but yeah, it was pretty rustic.”

07xx23 Protheros4.jpg
Grace Prothero, who founded Prothero’s Post Resort on the Northwest Angle with her husband, Dale, in 1963, takes a break on the front porch of the historic resort Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

When they moved from Kansas, there were only about 12 families, “counting bachelors,” living on the Angle, Grace says. One of those bachelors was Huston Lockwood, a renowned Northwest Angle hermit who was featured in a series of Twin Cities newspaper articles before ending his life in 1981 by blowing himself up with dynamite.

Lockwood became a close friend and gave the Protheros a camera for their 40th anniversary. Several of Grace’s photos are on display in the Trading Post store, including a photo of Lockwood that Minnesota artist Marv Espe used to portray the hermit in a painting.

“I took a lot of pictures then and got ahold of different lenses and stuff, so that was fun,” Grace said.

Dale whittled frames, and they also supplemented their income by making log furniture in the winter. Grace did the varnishing, and Lockwood would help by making cowhide strips to lash the furniture together.

Signs of his handiwork can be seen throughout the Trading Post store and the log home the Protheros eventually built.

“He was very good at … he sharpened everything,” Grace said. “He was always sharpening something. Even while he was sitting here, he’d be sharpening something.”

They added one cabin at a time, Grace says, expanding and modernizing in the 1980s. Before the telephone came in, reservations were taken by mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eventually, that was not efficient enough, and they decided to cave in and get phones, and they helped dig the phone lines in by hand with the shovel to make that happen,” Kellie Knight said. “And then she could do real business after that.”

Hard times

There were plenty of hard times over the years, and sending their three children – Linda, John and Tim – to school in Warroad after completing the eighth grade in the Northwest Angle’s one-room schoolhouse was probably the hardest, Grace said.

“They had to go (to Warroad) and live with somebody else,” she said. “They needed me and Dale, so we should have moved, I suppose, for the winter, but we didn’t.”

The winters sometimes got long, she said, “but that was part of it.”

“We didn't have electricity here in the camp for 16 years,” Grace said. “So the people that came, it was pretty rustic. And some of those people are still coming.”

07xx23 Protheros9.jpg
Longtime guests at Protheros' resort Dave Swendsen, left, and Gail Anderson take a break during the afternoon Thursday, June 29, 2023. Swendsen and his wife, Mary, of Edina, Minnesota, have been coming to the resort for 16 years, and Anderson has been coming for 55 years.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

One of those longtime guests is Gail Anderson of Nisswa, Minnesota. Originally from Argyle, Minnesota, Anderson started coming up to the Angle in 1968 with his father-in-law and has made the trip for the past 55 years.

The reason, he says, can be summed up in a few words.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Grace. … Dale and Grace.

“All their guests are repeats – she takes pride in that,” Anderson said. “She never has to go to any shows to attract customers. It’s the same ones that have been coming back for 30-40 years.”

A retired teacher, Anderson now spends entire summers at Prothero's, helping out with chores around the resort and frying fish for the Thursday night potluck gatherings. Every Saturday, when new guests arrive, is like a family reunion, he says.

07xx23 Protheros 3.jpg
Gail Anderson tends the walleye at the weekly fish fry Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“A new bunch comes that we all know,” Anderson said.

Dave and Mary Swendsen of Edina, Minnesota, have been coming to Prothero’s for 16 years.

“We’re here for a month,” Dave Swendsen said. “Then we go home for a month, and then we come back for three weeks.”

While Lake of the Woods is part of the attraction, Grace and her late husband are what keep them coming back, they say.

“We’d go to some resorts, and the resort owners were always kind of indifferent to you,” Mary Swendsen said. “I mean, they were there if you came to them for something, but they never volunteered to help you or never really reached out. And Grace has always been just so warm and helpful and supportive. It’s just a different feeling than other resorts.”

07xx23 Protheros10.jpg
After giving Dave and Mary Swendsen a set of ceramic glasses, Grace Prothero gets a hug from Swendsen on June 29, 2023, during a potluck gathering the resort hosts every Thursday.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

As an example, Mary says, Grace sends birthday cards every year to guests who no longer have living parents.

“Grace works really hard at remembering all your kids’ names, their kids’ names, and they immediately when they get here go down to see Grace and give her a hug,” Mary said. “She's really an amazing lady.”

Lots of hugs

There have been a lot of hugs for Grace over 60 years of running the resort and a client base that is 95% repeat business.

Grace says she even got a hug from her dentist recently after having a tooth pulled – “I couldn’t believe it!” she said – and from the Grand Forks surgeon who performed her knee replacement.

“I was telling everybody that this doctor was so handsome, he talked me into getting my knee done,” she said. “And then when I went in and he was checking me over, I told him I had been telling people that so I got a hug.

“So it really helps to be old for getting hugs, I think.”

As she prepares to leave her beloved Northwest Angle for an apartment in Roseau, Minnesota, Grace says she believes the resort she and her husband carved from the Northwest Angle wilderness is in good hands with her granddaughter.

07xx23 Protheros7.jpg
Prothero's Post Resort at the Northwest Angle was established in 1963.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“I think this is a good thing,” she said. “I think they’ll do really well. It’s going to be hard for me to move, but I’m going to have to, I think.”

So many stories. So many memories.

“It feels like a huge honor,” Kellie Knight said. “It sounds cheesy, but it feels like a dream come true. I feel so joyful when I’m down here (at the Trading Post store). I’ve learned a lot from my grandma, and I have a lot more to learn.

“We’re in week number six, and we’re doing well, but we’re going to make no mistakes. I have no qualms about that.”

07xx23 Protherous11.jpg
Marcus Adamek launches a training dummy for his retriever, Daisy, on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from the boat landing at Prothero's Post Resort. Adamek and his family have been coming the historic resort for the past six years and to the Northwest Angle for the past 25-30 plus years. "It's our little piece of Heaven," he said.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
What To Read Next
DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Fourth of July weekend brings usual busy workload for DNR officers
July 03, 2023 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
BrianSeaBrianFrohlich.png
Northland Outdoors
Doug Leier: Fisheries crews overcome challenges during late-arriving spring
July 03, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Doug Leier
NDGF Calendar Page May 2022.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Catfish tournaments, Minnesota state park events coming up on Outdoors Calendar
July 01, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG-0143.jpg
Sports
Another tennis facility converted to pickleball as sport continues to boom in Grand Forks
July 03, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
06xx23 ChildrensMuseum.jpg
Local
Optimism mounts as fundraising continues for Grand Forks children's museum
July 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Easter
092619 S GFH UNDHKY ColtonPoolman02.jpg
UND Hockey
Former UND captain Colton Poolman re-signs with Calgary Flames
July 02, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
image3.jpeg
Business
Grand Forks vintage store Picks to close in December, unless new owner steps up
July 02, 2023 07:00 AM