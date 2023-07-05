Northwest Angle matriarch Grace Prothero passes the torch of family resort to granddaughter after 60 years

ANGLE INLET, Minn. – When Grace Prothero moved with her husband, Dale, and their three children from Wichita, Kansas, to Minnesota’s Northwest Angle in the early 1960s, they were looking for a change of scenery and a new way of life.

Boy, did they find it.

They bought a piece of land on Angle Inlet and carved out – literally – what would become Prothero’s Post Resort, one log cabin at a time.

“We came up on vacation to Bear River Camp a few years before that,” Grace said. “My husband was working on big construction, a metal lather in Wichita. He wanted to get out of that, so we bought some land up here. It was pretty reasonable then; now, it’s a lot higher.”

Today, Prothero’s Post Resort has six log cabins, along with the rustic Trading Post store that overlooks Angle Inlet.

“We thought that renting cabins would maybe be a way of getting a little money,” she said. “We never went by the other camps – we didn't charge enough – but we didn't go on vacation, and we didn't spend a lot on clothes and stuff so we could get by pretty good.”

Dale Prothero died in 2017 – they were married 69½ years – but Grace continued running the resort.

“We never argued – never,” Grace said of her husband. “He was so good.”

Now 91 and no longer able to hear, Grace has decided to retire, but the resort and its rich tradition is staying in the family. Granddaughter Kellie Knight and her partner, Tony Butler, have taken over the resort.

Her grandmother, Knight says, is “sort of the matriarch of the Angle.”

“It’s a pretty big honor to be standing in these shoes right now,” said Knight, who grew up in Warroad, Minnesota, and visited the Angle in the summer. “She’s been around the longest – an institution in that she’s just been a steady, solid force.

“They kept to themselves and ran their business and made an amazing place for their guests.”

Grace Prothero and her granddaughter, Kellie Knight, are photographed Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the historic resort at the Northwest Angle. Prothero and her late husband, Dale Prothero, founded the resort in 1963. Knight is taking over for her grandmother, who's retiring this summer. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Honoring Grace

Thursday afternoon, July 6, Prothero’s Post Resort will host a gathering for friends and guests to mark Grace’s recent birthday and retirement and the resort’s 60th anniversary.

It will be an opportunity, Knight says, to celebrate the past and to celebrate Grace and what she has meant, not only to residents of the Northwest Angle, but to the generations of resort guests, some of whom have been coming for more than 50 years

“We’re going to do sort of a barbecue potluck,” Knight said. “This community up at the Angle is very good at potlucks, and folks will bring goodies and we’ll set up tables and have canopies if we need them.

“I’m excited to get some of her old photos out and have them on display and just have her in a place of honor. I just want her to know the impact she’s had and that other people see this as a very special place.”

At the weekly Thursday fish fry at Prothero's Post Resort, Grace Prothero checks on the guests June 29, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Telling stories

On a recent Thursday afternoon, as a thunderstorm rolled through and threatened the weekly Thursday night fish fry potluck – resort guests share fish they’ve caught – Grace shared stories about her years at the Angle.

An afternoon squall rolls in off Angle Inlet of Lake of the Woods on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Prothero's Post Resort. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Because of her hearing loss, she responded to written questions. “I tell the same stories over and over,” she said.

Like the time her husband accidentally kicked over a bucket with four fish some guests had brought back to the dock. The fish had been in a livewell and were “really lively,” Grace recalls.

She laughs at the memory.

“The next morning, the guys had their motor going, and Dale was down there again. They stopped their motor and said, ‘This catch-and-release program you’ve got going – shall we release them out (in the lake) or bring them back and have you release them?’

Grace Prothero's granddaughter, Kellie Knight, types a reporter's question for her to read Thursday, June 29, 2023. Prothero lost her hearing several months ago. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“They still come, and they tell that story every year.”

Bordered on three sides by Canada, the Northwest Angle in those days was even more remote than it is today. Before the road to the Angle was built in 1969, access was limited to traveling across the lake or on rugged logging roads that were passable only in the winter.

“In the summer, they were just pure mud,” Grace said. “I mean, you’d just sink out of sight. So when spring came, you had to quit going to town. You had to buy a lot of groceries ahead of time.

“We went through a lot of shock absorbers on the truck. I even had a 50-pound bag of flour that never made it here,” she recalls with a laugh. “It was so rough that it fell out somewhere along the road.”

Even after the road came through, “it was still pretty muddy” at times, Grace says.

“People would come and some of them had to be pulled through with the road grader,” Grace said. “We had one guy that had a Cadillac, and he just drove right through it and got here.

“They came every year after that, but yeah, it was pretty rustic.”

Grace Prothero, who founded Prothero’s Post Resort on the Northwest Angle with her husband, Dale, in 1963, takes a break on the front porch of the historic resort Thursday, June 29, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

When they moved from Kansas, there were only about 12 families, “counting bachelors,” living on the Angle, Grace says. One of those bachelors was Huston Lockwood, a renowned Northwest Angle hermit who was featured in a series of Twin Cities newspaper articles before ending his life in 1981 by blowing himself up with dynamite.

Lockwood became a close friend and gave the Protheros a camera for their 40th anniversary. Several of Grace’s photos are on display in the Trading Post store, including a photo of Lockwood that Minnesota artist Marv Espe used to portray the hermit in a painting.

“I took a lot of pictures then and got ahold of different lenses and stuff, so that was fun,” Grace said.

Dale whittled frames, and they also supplemented their income by making log furniture in the winter. Grace did the varnishing, and Lockwood would help by making cowhide strips to lash the furniture together.

Signs of his handiwork can be seen throughout the Trading Post store and the log home the Protheros eventually built.

“He was very good at … he sharpened everything,” Grace said. “He was always sharpening something. Even while he was sitting here, he’d be sharpening something.”

They added one cabin at a time, Grace says, expanding and modernizing in the 1980s. Before the telephone came in, reservations were taken by mail.

“Eventually, that was not efficient enough, and they decided to cave in and get phones, and they helped dig the phone lines in by hand with the shovel to make that happen,” Kellie Knight said. “And then she could do real business after that.”

Hard times

There were plenty of hard times over the years, and sending their three children – Linda, John and Tim – to school in Warroad after completing the eighth grade in the Northwest Angle’s one-room schoolhouse was probably the hardest, Grace said.

“They had to go (to Warroad) and live with somebody else,” she said. “They needed me and Dale, so we should have moved, I suppose, for the winter, but we didn’t.”

The winters sometimes got long, she said, “but that was part of it.”

“We didn't have electricity here in the camp for 16 years,” Grace said. “So the people that came, it was pretty rustic. And some of those people are still coming.”

Longtime guests at Protheros' resort Dave Swendsen, left, and Gail Anderson take a break during the afternoon Thursday, June 29, 2023. Swendsen and his wife, Mary, of Edina, Minnesota, have been coming to the resort for 16 years, and Anderson has been coming for 55 years. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

One of those longtime guests is Gail Anderson of Nisswa, Minnesota. Originally from Argyle, Minnesota, Anderson started coming up to the Angle in 1968 with his father-in-law and has made the trip for the past 55 years.

The reason, he says, can be summed up in a few words.

“Grace. … Dale and Grace.

“All their guests are repeats – she takes pride in that,” Anderson said. “She never has to go to any shows to attract customers. It’s the same ones that have been coming back for 30-40 years.”

A retired teacher, Anderson now spends entire summers at Prothero's, helping out with chores around the resort and frying fish for the Thursday night potluck gatherings. Every Saturday, when new guests arrive, is like a family reunion, he says.

Gail Anderson tends the walleye at the weekly fish fry Thursday, June 29, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“A new bunch comes that we all know,” Anderson said.

Dave and Mary Swendsen of Edina, Minnesota, have been coming to Prothero’s for 16 years.

“We’re here for a month,” Dave Swendsen said. “Then we go home for a month, and then we come back for three weeks.”

While Lake of the Woods is part of the attraction, Grace and her late husband are what keep them coming back, they say.

“We’d go to some resorts, and the resort owners were always kind of indifferent to you,” Mary Swendsen said. “I mean, they were there if you came to them for something, but they never volunteered to help you or never really reached out. And Grace has always been just so warm and helpful and supportive. It’s just a different feeling than other resorts.”

After giving Dave and Mary Swendsen a set of ceramic glasses, Grace Prothero gets a hug from Swendsen on June 29, 2023, during a potluck gathering the resort hosts every Thursday. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

As an example, Mary says, Grace sends birthday cards every year to guests who no longer have living parents.

“Grace works really hard at remembering all your kids’ names, their kids’ names, and they immediately when they get here go down to see Grace and give her a hug,” Mary said. “She's really an amazing lady.”

Lots of hugs

There have been a lot of hugs for Grace over 60 years of running the resort and a client base that is 95% repeat business.

Grace says she even got a hug from her dentist recently after having a tooth pulled – “I couldn’t believe it!” she said – and from the Grand Forks surgeon who performed her knee replacement.

“I was telling everybody that this doctor was so handsome, he talked me into getting my knee done,” she said. “And then when I went in and he was checking me over, I told him I had been telling people that so I got a hug.

“So it really helps to be old for getting hugs, I think.”

As she prepares to leave her beloved Northwest Angle for an apartment in Roseau, Minnesota, Grace says she believes the resort she and her husband carved from the Northwest Angle wilderness is in good hands with her granddaughter.

Prothero's Post Resort at the Northwest Angle was established in 1963. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“I think this is a good thing,” she said. “I think they’ll do really well. It’s going to be hard for me to move, but I’m going to have to, I think.”

So many stories. So many memories.

“It feels like a huge honor,” Kellie Knight said. “It sounds cheesy, but it feels like a dream come true. I feel so joyful when I’m down here (at the Trading Post store). I’ve learned a lot from my grandma, and I have a lot more to learn.

“We’re in week number six, and we’re doing well, but we’re going to make no mistakes. I have no qualms about that.”