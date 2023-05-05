Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northern Minnesota fishing guides weigh in on opening day strategies

Anglers should be aware of tight bait supplies, especially fathead minnows, since many shallow ponds and small lakes targeted by minnow trappers froze out.

Bro 32-inch walleye.jpg
Brian “Bro” Brosdahl of Max, Minnesota, released this behemoth walleye in early April 2023 on the Rainy River.
Contributed/Brian Brosdahl
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 7:00 AM

We touched base with three northern Minnesota fishing guides – Curt Quesnell on Lake of the Woods, Brian “Bro” Brosdahl in the Itasca County area and Dick Beardsley of Bemidji – to get their thoughts on opening day prospects and strategies.

Here’s what they had to say.

Curt Quesnell, Williams, Minnesota, NCOR Fishing Guide Service

081119.O.GFH.LAKEOFTHEWOODS-1. Curt Quesnell walleye.JPG
Curt Quesnell of NCOR Fishing Guide Service on Lake of the Woods holds a walleye he caught near Long Point north of Williams, Minnesota, in September 2017.
Brad Dokken / Grand Forks Herald

Quesnell, who guides out of Long Point on the south shore of Lake of the Woods, says he looks for the warmest water he can find on opening day. That usually means fishing areas around Zippel Bay or Morris Point.

“What you want is 45 degree water or more on the opener,” he said. “A lot of times here at Long Point, it’s 37 degrees. You get down to Zippel, it will be 43, and get down to Morris Point Gap, it will be 49.”

Depth varies depending on where he’s fishing. The 18- to 24-foot range is a good bet at Zippel Bay, Quesnell says, while walleyes in the Morris Point Gap area can be anywhere from 8 to 20 feet deep. If conditions allow traveling north to, say, Knight or Bridges islands, he’ll target depths of 24 to 30 feet of water.

“I don’t know why that water warms up (near Knight and Bridges) so fast, but it seems like that’s also a good place if you can get there on opening weekend,” he said.

“If I can find 45-degree water or better, I think the fish will be really biting,” Quesnell said. “The only time of the whole year when I worry about water temperature is opening day, because by Tuesday of the next week, everything’s in the 40s and everything’s going pretty good.

“Find warmer water on opening day, and you’ll do fine. The fish should bite good.”

Brian “Bro” Brosdahl, Max, Minnesota, Bro’s Guide Service

1941430+081615.O.GFH_.DEVILSLAKE-Brian Brosdahl with walleye.jpg
Brian "Bro" Brosdahl, Max, Minnesota.
Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald

Brosdahl, who’s guiding territory includes such popular walleye fisheries as Lake Winnibigoshish, Leech Lake, Cass Lake and Upper Red Lake, says he expects the lakes to be ice-free on opening day.

“I think it’s actually going to be really good,” he said of the opener. “The lakes that are opening will immediately begin the heating process.”

Big female walleyes could either be just finished spawning or recuperating, Brosdahl says, but he predicts there’ll be plenty of males to catch.

Living in an area with an abundance of lakes, Brosdahl says he’ll typically target shallower lakes that warm up first on opening day. Like Quesnell up on Lake of the Woods, Brosdahl recommends anglers key in on the warmest water they can find, especially hard-bottom or gravel areas that typically draw spawning walleyes.

Anglers should be aware of tight bait supplies, especially fathead minnows, Brosdahl says, since many shallow ponds and small lakes targeted by minnow trappers froze out.

“I’d have your bait shop on speed dial,” he said. “Have a Plan B. Don’t wait until the opener to buy minnows – that’s what a bubbler is for. And even nightcrawlers or leeches, get them before opening day as soon as they come in.”

Dick Beardsley, Bemidji, Beardsley’s Fishing Guide Service

Dick Beardsley.jpg
Dick Beardsley of Beardsley's Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji has an abundance of productive walleye water to fish in the Bemidji area.
Contributed/Dick Beardsley

Last year, the ice went off Lake Bemidji on May 9 – five days before the opener – and it will be off even earlier this year, Beardsley predicts.

He also expects larger lakes such as Winnibigoshish, Leech and Upper Red to be “good to go” by the opener.

“I think by the time the opener comes, the (walleye) spawn will probably be pretty close to being done,” Beardsley said.

Early in the season, walleyes often bite best later in the day as water temperatures rise, he says.

“Sometimes, people think you’ve got to get out there at the crack of dawn, but that first week or two, a lot of the times, some of the best fishing is later in the afternoon once that water warms up just a little bit,” Beardsley said. “Even a couple of degrees can make a big difference. Then the shiners and baitfish are moving into that shallow, warmer water so once those minnows are moving in toward shore, you know the walleyes are going to be right behind them.”

Opening weekend typically finds him somewhere on the Mississippi River chain of lakes and jigging with minnows. This year, he says, finding those minnows could be a challenge.

“I just talked to my bait guy, where I get my bait here in town, and it’s not looking good,” he said. “With the winter we had with all that snow and slush and how long it lasted, a lot of those fathead ponds froze out.

“The minnow supply, I’m afraid, is going to be gosh dang short. We’ll find out here pretty quick.”

If the walleyes are tight-lipped on opening day, Beardsley says anglers shouldn’t be afraid to target crappies if they’re fishing in lakes that have them.

“I’ve had it happen a number of times when the walleye bite on opening weekend is a little slow, a lot of times that’s about the time the crappies are really getting going up in the shallow waters,” he said. “To me, that’s just as much fun as catching walleyes, to be honest with you.”

