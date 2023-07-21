6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northland Outdoors

North Dakota’s fish stocking program results from ‘an amazing partnership’

Jerry Weigel, fish production and development section leader for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, talks about this year's fish production and statewide stocking efforts.

NDGF fish stocking.JPG
Fingerling walleyes are stocked in a North Dakota lake.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 7:00 AM

In this week's “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast , Jerry Weigel, fish production and development section leader for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, talks about this year's fish production and statewide stocking efforts.

“For more than 50 years now, North Dakota might be the only state in the nation that has no hatcheries,” Weigel said. “We partner with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It’s the Fish and Wildlife Service that raises the fish, but we’ve always partnered all those years collecting the eggs, shipping the fish, the state has also contributed to some of the infrastructure here to enhance our production capability, and it’s been an amazing partnership.”

For more information on fishing waters maps, stocking, fish surveys and more, check out the Game and Fish Department’s Where to Fish page.

