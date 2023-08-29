6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
North Dakota upland game, youth pheasant seasons on the horizon

The season for sharp-tailed grouse, Hungarian partridge and ruffed grouse opens Saturday, Sept. 9, and the two-day youth pheasant season opens Saturday, Sept. 30.

090819.O.GFH.NDGROUSE-sharptail silhouette.JPG
Sharp-tailed grouse silhouette.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 9:17 AM

BISMARCK – With fall in sight, the first hunting seasons for upland game in North Dakota open soon, the Game and Fish Department said Monday, Aug. 28.

The season for sharp-tailed grouse, Hungarian partridge and ruffed grouse opens Saturday, Sept. 9. Following that, the two-day youth pheasant season for legally licensed residents and nonresidents ages 15 and younger opens Saturday, Sept. 30.

Shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset. Sharptails, ruffed grouse and partridge each have a daily limit of three and a possession limit of 12. The daily limit for the youth pheasant season is also three birds, but the possession limit is six.

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:

All hunters, regardless of age, must have a general game and habitat license. In addition, hunters 16 and older need a small game license.

Grouse and partridge hunters should refer to the North Dakota OUTDOORS August-September issue for an outlook on the fall hunting season, available online by the season opener on the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov .

Hunters are urged to keep up with the daily rural fire danger index, issued by the National Weather Service, to alert the public to conditions that may be conducive to accidental starting or spread of fires. County governments also have the authority to adopt penalties for violations of county restrictions related to burning bans. These restrictions apply regardless of the daily fire danger index and remain in place until each county’s commission rescinds the ban. Information on current fire danger indexes is available through ndresponse.gov .

For other season information and regulations, hunters should consult the North Dakota 2023-24 Hunting and Trapping Guide .

