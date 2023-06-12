North Dakota upland game bird harvest in 2022 increases from previous year

BISMARCK – North Dakota upland game hunters shot more pheasants, sharp-tailed grouse and Hungarian partridges in 2022 than the previous year, the state Game and Fish Department reported Monday, June 12.

The overall harvest increase was likely a result of more hunters and good production, said RJ Gross, upland game biologist for Game and Fish in Bismarck.

“We were somewhat surprised that harvest was up despite slight declines during our spring 2022 surveys and the early end to most upland seasons when winter showed up in November,” Gross said. “The increase in harvest indicates good reproduction, perhaps even better than what we saw during our brood routes. The statewide blizzards that occurred in spring of 2021, combined with spring showers, were followed by a rapid vegetation response, so late-season nesting cover was exceptional.

“In addition, brood survival benefited from a warm and dry late summer with abundant insects.”

Last year, 51,270 pheasant hunters (up 9%) shot 286,970 roosters (up 10%), compared with 47,020 hunters and 259,997 roosters in 2021. Counties with the highest percentage of pheasants taken were Hettinger, Divide, Bowman, Williams and Stark.

A total of 20,461 grouse hunters (up 29%) harvested 62,640 sharp-tailed grouse (up 37%), compared with 15,762 hunters and 45,732 sharptails in 2021. Counties with the highest percentage of sharptails taken were Mountrail, Burke, Bowman, Divide and McKenzie.

Last year, 19,125 hunters (up 36%) bagged 54,553 Hungarian partridges (up 22%). In 2021, 14,013 hunters harvested 44,822 Huns. Counties with the highest percentage of Hungarian partridges taken were Mountrail, Ward, Bottineau, Williams and Divide.

North Dakota’s grouse and partridge seasons are tentatively set to open Saturday, Sept. 9. The youth pheasant season is tentatively set to open Saturday, Sept. 30, with the regular season to follow Saturday, Oct. 7. Dates, which are set by governor’s proclamation, become official when approved by Gov. Doug Burgum.