North Dakota Senate committee to take up baiting, fishing tournament bills Thursday

HB 1151, which the House passed 76-18, would strip the Game and Fish Department of its authority to ban hunting big game over bait as a way to mitigate potential spread of chronic wasting disease.

NDGF Capitol photo.jpg
The Game and Fish Department set up its website page to track legislation that relates to hunting, fishing and other outdoor issues during the 2023 session.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 12:15 PM

BISMARCK — Hearings on two key hunting- and fishing-related bills are on tap Thursday morning in the North Dakota Legislature.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee is scheduled to take up HB 1151 at 9 a.m. Thursday. The bill, which state House lawmakers passed 76-18, would strip the North Dakota Game and Fish Department of its authority to ban hunting big game over bait as a way to mitigate the potential spread of chronic wasting disease.

The bill would allow hunting big game over bait on private property from Aug. 25 through Jan. 7, with a stipulation that no more than 50 gallons of bait could be placed at a time, with a setback requirement of at least 150 feet from the landowner’s property line.

The Game and Fish Department and the North Dakota Wildlife Federation both oppose the bill.

Then, at 10 a.m. Thursday, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee is scheduled to hear HB 1538 , a bill that would eliminate the 10% conservation fee the Game and Fish Department currently charges for fishing contest organizers and replace it with an administrative fee not to exceed $75 for nonprofit groups and $2,500 for organizers of larger tournaments.

The legislation, which passed the House by a 90-2 vote, would also eliminate the requirement that nonprofits return 75% of fishing contest proceeds to contest participants.

MWC DL Tourney.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Fishing tournament bill sparks interest from proponents and opponents in North Dakota Legislature
HB 1538 would establish in Century Code the fee structure and policies for holding fishing contests in North Dakota, whether they be professional events or local charity fundraisers.
March 10, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

The bill has widespread support among fishing tournament organizers and community tourism groups across the state, but Game and Fish, the Wildlife Federation and the North Dakota Sportfishing Congress all oppose the bill.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department provides regular updates on the status of outdoors-related legislation on its website at gf.nd.gov/legislation .

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
