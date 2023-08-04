North Dakota salmon season focus of this week's Game and Fish Department webcast

North Dakota’s salmon fishery is “trending down a little bit,” according to Russ Kinzler, Missouri River System fisheries supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Riverdale.

“Our sizes have been declining for about three years now,” Kinzler said, slightly below long-term averages. The long-term average for males is 4.9 pounds and the long-term average for females is 7.1 pounds. Last year, males averaged 3.9 pounds and females averaged 5 pounds. Biologists attribute the trend to a decreasing size in smelt in the Missouri River System.

Find out more about how this year’s salmon fishing season is shaping up in this week’s “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast.