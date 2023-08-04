Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

North Dakota salmon season focus of this week's Game and Fish Department webcast

The long-term average for male salmon is 4.9 pounds and the long-term average for females is 7.1 pounds. Last year, males averaged 3.9 pounds and females averaged 5 pounds.

Salmon webcast screen shot NDGF.JPG
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 5:00 PM

North Dakota’s salmon fishery is “trending down a little bit,” according to Russ Kinzler, Missouri River System fisheries supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Riverdale.

“Our sizes have been declining for about three years now,” Kinzler said, slightly below long-term averages. The long-term average for males is 4.9 pounds and the long-term average for females is 7.1 pounds. Last year, males averaged 3.9 pounds and females averaged 5 pounds. Biologists attribute the trend to a decreasing size in smelt in the Missouri River System.

Find out more about how this year’s salmon fishing season is shaping up in this week’s “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast.

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

What To Read Next
190917duck preview.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Feds revise rule on harvested game birds from Canada
24m ago
 · 
By  Staff Report
Bonnie and Gary Mounce
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Cats Incredible participants love ‘that old couple from Nebraska’
10h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
IMG_0395 (1).jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Frisch: Gotta have new stuff
11h ago
 · 
By  Mike Frisch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1977063+082915.N.GFH_.PRIDE_2.JPG
Local
LGBTQ+ Pride events kick off in Grand Forks this weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
DSCF4330.JPG
Sports
Cricket taking off in Grand Forks
7h ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
two people stand next to a street post on either sign of a missing poster
North Dakota
Farmer's tip about missing identical twin from West Fargo prompts extensive search in Barnes County
22h ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
f85843-20230803-six-people-stand-and-pose-for-a-photo-webp1024.jpg
Minnesota
Adoptees, birth parents react to change in Minn. birth records policy
41m ago
 · 
By  Tim Nelson / MPR News