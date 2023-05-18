North Dakota paddlefish season to close May 21 as scheduled

BISMARCK – North Dakota’s paddlefish snagging season will close at 7 p.m. CDT on Sunday, May 21, at the conclusion of the 21-day season, the Game and Fish Department said Thursday, May 18.

Since the season will not close early, there will be no additional seven-day snag-and-release season.

For more information, visit the fishing link at the Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov .