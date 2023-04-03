50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
North Dakota paddlefish season opens May 1

Snaggers buying tags online or at a vendor should plan accordingly and allow a few days for delivery as tags are distributed through the mail.

190424paddlefish.jpg
Paddlefish snaggers converge near the confluence of the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers in western North Dakota in this undated photo.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 5:00 PM

BISMARCK – North Dakota’s paddlefish snagging season opens May 1, and snaggers should note the sale and distribution of paddlefish tags are similar to last year.

Paddlefish tags are available for purchase on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov , at license vendors and during normal business hours at Game and Fish Department offices in Bismarck, Dickinson, Jamestown, Devils Lake, Lonetree (Harvey) and Williston.

