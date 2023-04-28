99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

North Dakota Outdoors: Why pollinators and pollinator plantings are important

For more information on pollinators and pollinator plantings, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.

NDGF pollinator.jpg
Honey bees, although not native to North America, are vital agricultural pollinators and will benefit from pollinator conservation in North Dakota.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 5:04 PM

In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department tells us why pollinators and pollinator plantings are important for people and for wildlife. For more information on pollinators and pollinator plantings, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

What To Read Next
Minnesota DNR web art
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages fish die-off reports
April 28, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081421.O.DNT.sharptails.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Want to get outside and enjoy spring (such as it is)? Here are some ideas to get you started
April 28, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
A redhead duck
Northland Outdoors
North Dakota wetlands project to benefit from $2 million federal grant
April 27, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Men's Hockey 2022: Arizona State v North Dakota OCT 29
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: NCHC discusses the possibility of adding Arizona State
April 27, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Sarah Hartsfield
The Vault
TONIGHTt: 'Dateline' investigates case of Sarah Jean Hartsfield, former Minnesotan accused of killing husband
April 28, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
A child holds a full lunch tray in a bustling lunch room.
Breaking News
North Dakota
North Dakota lawmakers pass free school lunch funding after all
April 28, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
2898104+2016-10-12T225135Z_1_LYNXNPEC9B1QB_RTROPTP_3_USA-MARIJUANA-GROWERS.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate advances legal marijuana
April 28, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier