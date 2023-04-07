North Dakota Outdoors: Spring sharp-tailed grouse survey looks to be a challenge this year
This year's snowy landscape will complicate Game and Fish Department efforts to complete the survey.
Upland game biologists for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department typically start making the rounds listening for male sharp-tailed grouse on their spring dancing grounds from mid-March to April 1. This year's snowy landscape will challenge biologists in their effort to conduct the survey. In this episode of "North Dakota Outdoors," upland game biologist Rodney Gross talks about the prairie grouse survey.
