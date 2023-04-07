50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
North Dakota Outdoors: Spring sharp-tailed grouse survey looks to be a challenge this year

This year's snowy landscape will complicate Game and Fish Department efforts to complete the survey.

Sharp-tailed grouse
Male sharp-tailed grouse put stomp their feet and spin around like feathered wind-up toys in their annual spring effort to attract a mate.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 7:00 PM

Upland game biologists for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department typically start making the rounds listening for male sharp-tailed grouse on their spring dancing grounds from mid-March to April 1. This year's snowy landscape will challenge biologists in their effort to conduct the survey. In this episode of "North Dakota Outdoors," upland game biologist Rodney Gross talks about the prairie grouse survey.

