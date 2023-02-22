North Dakota House passes bill to restrict Game and Fish Department's authority to prohibit baiting

BISMARCK – The North Dakota House on Tuesday passed a bill to restrict the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s authority to prohibit baiting for deer and other big game on private land as a way to mitigate the potential spread of chronic wasting disease.

By a vote of 76-18, the North Dakota House approved HB 1151.

Authored by Rep. Paul Thomas, R-Velva, the bill underwent a couple of changes in committee before reaching the full House floor. As amended, the bill would allow hunting big game over bait on private property from Aug. 25 through Jan. 7, with a volume capacity of 50 gallons and a setback of 150 feet from a landowner’s property.

In a January story, Thomas said he introduced the bill “to address the loss of hunting opportunities that many North Dakota sportsmen and women lose by not being able to use bait.”

The amendments do nothing to mitigate the potential spread of CWD or other diseases, said John Bradley, executive director of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation, which opposed the bill.

Staff from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department also testified against the bill.

‘The North Dakota Wildlife Federation was disappointed to see HB 1151 pass the House yesterday,” Bradley said Wednesday morning in a statement. “HB 1151, strips away the authority from the Game and Fish Department to manage wildlife disease in North Dakota. Proponents of the bill took advantage of misinformation on chronic wasting disease and minimized the role that baiting has in its spread.”

Currently, the Game and Fish Department implements baiting restrictions within 25 miles of a CWD detection. Last year, for example, Game and Fish banned baiting in deer hunting Unit 2B between Grand Forks and Fargo after a single whitetail buck unexpectedly tested positive for CWD in the fall of 2021 near Climax, Minn., on the Minnesota side of the River.

“CWD, if left unchecked, will decimate North Dakota's deer, elk, and moose populations,” Bradley said.

The bill now advances to the Senate, where Bradley said he hopes lawmakers “will listen to the peer-reviewed science, trust our wildlife biologists, stand up for our wild big game populations, and kill HB 1151.”

As Friday’s crossover deadline approaches, Bradley said the Wildlife Federation also is keeping tabs on a couple of other bills of significance. The House on Wednesday morning approved HB 1014, an appropriations bill that cuts North Dakota’s Outdoor Heritage Fund in half. Gov. Burgum had requested an appropriation of up to $15 million in OHF funding for the biennium, Bradley said, but the bill House lawmakers approved Wednesday by a margin of 84-9 cuts that in half, to a maximum of $7.5 million for the biennium. The bill now advances to the Senate.

Meanwhile, the House on Wednesday defeated HB 1377, a bill that would have allowed party hunting for deer in North Dakota, by a vote of 26-67.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department posts regular updates on the status of hunting- and fishing-related bills on its website at gf.nd.gov/legislation.