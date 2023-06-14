Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
North Dakota High School State Clay Target League tournament begins June 15

Events include trap shooting June 16-18, with 1,197 athletes from 66 teams; skeet shooting June 15-18, with 70 athletes from 13 teams; and five-stand June 15-18, with 42 athletes from seven teams.

ND Clay Target tournament logo.png
By Staff Report
Today at 11:49 AM

HORACE, N.D. – More than 1,300 high school athletes and teams from 86 high schools across North Dakota are participating in the 2023 North Dakota State High School Clay Target League state tournament, set for Thursday, June 15, through Sunday, June 18, at The Shooting Park in Horace, North Dakota.

Events include trap shooting June 16-18, with 1,197 athletes from 66 teams competing; skeet shooting June 15-18, with 70 athletes from 13 teams competing; and five-stand June 15-18, with 42 athletes from seven teams competing.

The tournament is presented by Scheels, with additional sponsorship support from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the Cass County Wildlife Club, the U.S. Army, the North Dakota State College of Science, Bismarck State College, the North Dakota Army National Guard, the Bass Pro/Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, Walker’s, Mark Zauhar and Sportsman’s Guide.

Participating schools are as follows:

  • Trap shooting: Barnes County North High School, Beach High School, Berthold High School, Beulah High School, Bishop Ryan Catholic High School, Bismarck High School, Central Cass High School, Central High School, Central McLean High School, Century High School, Dakota Prairie High School, Davies High School, Des Lacs Burlington High School, Devils Lake High School, Dickinson High School, Drayton High School, Enderlin High School, Fairmount High School, Fargo North High School, Fargo South High School, Glenburn High School, Hankinson High School, Hazen High School, Horace High School, Jamestown High School, Kidder County High School, Killdeer High School, Kindred High School, Lakota High School, Langdon Area Edmore Munich High Schools, Larimore High School, Leeds High School, Legacy High School, Lisbon High School, Mandan High School, Minot High School, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School, Mott-Regent High School, Nedrose High School, Oak Grove Lutheran High School, Oakes High School, Red River High School, Richland High School, Rolette High School, Rolla High School, Rugby High School, Sargent Central High School, Shanley High School, Sheyenne High School, Shiloh Christian School, South Heart High School, South Prairie High School, St. John School, St. Mary’s Central High School, Stanley High School, Surrey High School, Thompson High School, Tioga High School Trinity High School, Valley City High School, Velva High School, Wahpeton High School, Watford City High School, West Fargo High School, Williston High School and Wilton High School.
  • Skeet shooting: Barnes County North High School, Bismarck High School, Century High School, Fargo North High School, Langdon Area Edmore Munich High Schools, Legacy High School, Mandan High School, Oak Grove Lutheran High School, Oakes High School, Sheyenne High School, Valley City High School, West Fargo High School and Wilton High School.
  • Five-Stand: Barnes County North High School, Century High School, Legacy High School, Oakes High School, Valley City High School, West Fargo High School and Williston High School.

During this year’s spring season, 2,257 student athletes representing 102 high school teams across the state participated in the North Dakota State High School Clay Target League. The NDSHSCTL is a part of the USA Clay Target League, which offers high school and college programs in 35 states.

