North Dakota Game and Fish webcast offers a look at the spring light goose conservation order

Aimed at reducing overabundant populations of light geese – snow, blue and Ross’s geese – the conservation order this year marks its 25th anniversary.

Snow geese
Snow geese migrate through North Dakota in flocks of several hundred birds.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 7:00 PM

North Dakota’s spring light goose hunt, which is technically a “conservation order” and not a hunting season, opened Feb. 18 and continues through May 14. Aimed at reducing overabundant populations of light geese – snow, blue and Ross’s geese – the conservation order this year marks its 25th anniversary. In this week’s North Dakota Game and Fish Department webcast, waterfowl biologist Mike Syzmanski goes over all the details of the spring light goose conservation order.

