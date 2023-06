North Dakota spring pheasant crowing counts were up 30% statewide from last year, based on results from the Game and Fish Department’s annual spring pheasant crowing count surveys. In this week’s “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast upland game Biologist RJ Gross goes over all the details.

North Dakota Game and Fish upland game biologist RJ Gross sheds light on higher spring pheasant counts Get all of the details in this week’s “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.