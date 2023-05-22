North Dakota Game and Fish stocks second batch of rainbow trout at Turtle River State Park

ARVILLA, N.D. – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department last week stocked a second batch of rainbow trout into the Turtle River at Turtle River State Park, the park reported Friday, May 19, on its Facebook page.

The first batch of catchable-size rainbow trout were stocked Friday, May 5. Game and Fish stocked about 700 to 750 rainbow trout during each of the two stocking efforts, park naturalist Erika Kolbow said.

Turtle River State Park is about 22 miles west of Grand Forks on U.S. Highway 2 and is two miles north of Arvilla, North Dakota.

For more information on Turtle River State Park, call (701) 795-3180 or check out the park’s Facebook page.