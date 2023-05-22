99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
North Dakota Game and Fish stocks second batch of rainbow trout at Turtle River State Park

Game and Fish stocked about 700 to 750 rainbow trout during each of the two stocking efforts, park naturalist Erika Kolbow said.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout is a popular spring and summer activity at Turtle River State Park near Arvilla, North Dakota.
By Brad Dokken
Today at 10:53 AM

ARVILLA, N.D. – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department last week stocked a second batch of rainbow trout into the Turtle River at Turtle River State Park, the park reported Friday, May 19, on its Facebook page.

The first batch of catchable-size rainbow trout were stocked Friday, May 5. Game and Fish stocked about 700 to 750 rainbow trout during each of the two stocking efforts, park naturalist Erika Kolbow said.

Turtle River State Park is about 22 miles west of Grand Forks on U.S. Highway 2 and is two miles north of Arvilla, North Dakota.

For more information on Turtle River State Park, call (701) 795-3180 or check out the park’s Facebook page.

By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
