Sports Northland Outdoors

North Dakota Game and Fish sets small game, waterfowl and furbearer regs

Sharptail silhouette
Sharp-tailed grouse.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 11:26 AM

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has set the dates and regulations for its 2023 small game, waterfowl and furbearer seasons, and most are similar to last year, the department said Wednesday, Aug. 2.

A few highlights:

  • North Dakota’s “August management take” and early September season for Canada geese opens Tuesday, Aug. 15. The season in the Missouri River Zone closes Thursday, Sept. 7; the Western Zone season closes Friday, Sept. 15; and the Eastern Zone season closes Friday, Sept. 22. The daily limit is 15, and the possession limit is 45.
  • The season for Hungarian partridge, sharp-tailed grouse and ruffed grouse opens Saturday, Sept. 9, and closes Sunday, Jan. 7. There’s a daily limit of 3 and a possession limit of 12 for each of the three species. Hunters should check the  North Dakota 2023-24 Hunting and Trapping Guide for specifics on the part of eastern North Dakota where sharptail hunting is not allowed.
  • Sandhill crane season opens Saturday, Sept. 16, and closes Sunday, Nov. 12. There’s a daily limit of 3 and a possession limit of 9 in Unit 1 west of U.S. Highway 281; and a daily limit of 2 and a possession limit of 6 in Unit 2, which is east of Highway 281. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until 2 p.m. daily through the end of season.
  • Opening day for ducks, geese, coots and mergansers for North Dakota residents is Saturday, Sept. 23. Nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in North Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 30.
  • Pheasant season opens Saturday, Oct. 7, and closes Sunday, Jan. 7. The daily limit is 3 and the possession limit is 12. As in previous years, nonresidents can’t hunt Game and Fish Department wildlife management areas or PLOTS – Private Land Open to Sportsmen – lands from Oct. 7-13, except nonresidents can hunt PLOTS land they own
  • The prairie chicken and sage grouse seasons remain closed because of low populations.
  • Pre-charged pneumatic air guns are legal for taking tree squirrels.
Hunters and trappers can find the North Dakota 2023-24 Hunting and Trapping Guide , which includes a complete listing of upland game, migratory game bird and furbearer/trapping regulations and other information, on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov. Printed guides will be available at vendor locations in mid-August.

For more information on opening and closing dates, and daily and possession limits, refer to the table on pages 4 and 5 of the guide.

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
