North Dakota Game and Fish sets fall turkey season

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering 4,435 licenses for the fall turkey season, 460 more than last year, the department said Monday, Aug. 21.

Applicants can apply on the North Dakota Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline is Sept. 6.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply. Nonresidents can apply for remaining fall turkey licenses following the first lottery.

The fall wild turkey season begins Saturday, Oct. 14, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.