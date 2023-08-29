6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

North Dakota Game and Fish outlines CWD testing sites, options

Self-sampling kits are also available to hunters who wish to have their animal tested but are unable to drop the head off at a collection site. A request form can be found online at gf.nd.gov.

CWD site
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department collects and tests deer heads each year to determine whether chronic wasting disease or other illnesses are spreading in the state.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 4:29 PM

BISMARCK – With North Dakota’s deer bow, elk and moose seasons opening soon, Game and Fish Department officials are reminding hunters of the options for getting animals tested for chronic wasting disease .

Hunters can drop off heads at any of the following locations:

READ MORE N.D. GAME AND FISH COVERAGE:
090819.O.GFH.NDGROUSE-sharptail silhouette.JPG
Northland Outdoors
North Dakota upland game, youth pheasant seasons on the horizon
The season for sharp-tailed grouse, Hungarian partridge and ruffed grouse opens Saturday, Sept. 9, and the two-day youth pheasant season opens Saturday, Sept. 30.
8h ago
 · 
By  Staff Report
Northland Outdoors
Doug Leier: Game warden offers tips for taking care of your hunting dog this fall
9h ago
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Can catfish control nuisance bullheads? UND-North Dakota Game and Fish study aims to find out
4d ago
Northland Outdoors
Game and Fish PLOTS program has over 800,000 acres this fall
5d ago

  • Bismarck: North Dakota Game and Fish Department wildlife health lab, 3001 East Main Ave.
  • Devils Lake: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 7928 45th St. NE.
  • Dickinson: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 225 30th Ave. SW.
  • Fargo: North Dakota Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, 4035 19th Ave. N.
  • Grand Forks: Grand Forks County Sheriff, 5205 Gateway Drive.
  • Jamestown: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 3320 E. Lakeside Road.
  • Kenmare: Des Lacs National Wildlife Refuge, 42000 520th St. NW.
  • Lonetree: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 1851 23rd Ave. NE. (Available only during office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.)
  • Lamoure: Community Volunteer EMS of Lamoure, 300 Fourth St. SE.
  • Minot: State Fairgrounds, 2005 E. Burdick Expressway.
  • Napoleon: Transportation Department, 59 Broadway St.
  • Riverdale: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 406 Dakota Ave.
  • Wahpeton: Transportation Department, 7930 180th Ave SE.
  • Williston: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 5303 Front St W.

Self-sampling kits are also available to hunters who wish to have their animal tested but are unable to drop the head off at a collection site. The kits allow hunters to remove the lymph nodes and ship them to the Department's wildlife health lab for testing. A sampling kit request form can be found on the Department’s website, gf.nd.gov .

Also note, whole carcasses of animals harvested in North Dakota can remain in the deer unit, or may now be transported anywhere in the state. However, carcass waste must be disposed of via landfill or waste management provider. This does not apply to heads dropped at CWD collection sites or lymph nodes submitted for CWD surveillance. Taxidermists and game processors can also accept intact carcasses of animals harvested within North Dakota but assume responsibility for disposal.

What To Read Next
Brian Fedje 27.5 inch walleye.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Brian Fedje releases 27.5-inch walleye on Devils Lake
9h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Lake Bemidji State Park fall hiking.jpg
Northland Outdoors
September events set at Lake Bemidji State Park
10h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Northwest Minnesota DNR officers gear up for bear season
1d ago
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062020.n.gfh.Bochenski2.jpg
Columns
Brandon Bochenski: Grand Forks investing in quality of life, workforce
1d ago
 · 
By  Brandon Bochenski
Steve Gander
Columns
Steve Gander: East Grand Forks hitting on all cylinders
9h ago
 · 
By  Steve Gander
Lund-Keith_2017.jpg
Columns
Keith Lund: Celebrating economic growth and prosperity in the Grand Forks region
7h ago
 · 
By  Keith Lund
Terry Brenner. Herald file photo
Columns
Terry Brenner: Nothing in GFPS possible without a caring community
4h ago
 · 
By  Terry Brenner