North Dakota Game and Fish outlines CWD testing sites, options

BISMARCK – With North Dakota’s deer bow, elk and moose seasons opening soon, Game and Fish Department officials are reminding hunters of the options for getting animals tested for chronic wasting disease .

Hunters can drop off heads at any of the following locations:

Bismarck: North Dakota Game and Fish Department wildlife health lab, 3001 East Main Ave.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department wildlife health lab, 3001 East Main Ave. Devils Lake: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 7928 45th St. NE.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 7928 45th St. NE. Dickinson: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 225 30th Ave. SW.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 225 30th Ave. SW. Fargo: North Dakota Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, 4035 19th Ave. N.

North Dakota Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, 4035 19th Ave. N. Grand Forks: Grand Forks County Sheriff, 5205 Gateway Drive.

Grand Forks County Sheriff, 5205 Gateway Drive. Jamestown: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 3320 E. Lakeside Road.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 3320 E. Lakeside Road. Kenmare: Des Lacs National Wildlife Refuge, 42000 520th St. NW.

Des Lacs National Wildlife Refuge, 42000 520th St. NW. Lonetree: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 1851 23rd Ave. NE. (Available only during office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.)

North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 1851 23rd Ave. NE. (Available only during office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.) Lamoure: Community Volunteer EMS of Lamoure, 300 Fourth St. SE.

Community Volunteer EMS of Lamoure, 300 Fourth St. SE. Minot: State Fairgrounds, 2005 E. Burdick Expressway.

State Fairgrounds, 2005 E. Burdick Expressway. Napoleon: Transportation Department, 59 Broadway St.

Transportation Department, 59 Broadway St. Riverdale: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 406 Dakota Ave.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 406 Dakota Ave. Wahpeton: Transportation Department, 7930 180th Ave SE.

Transportation Department, 7930 180th Ave SE. Williston: North Dakota Game and Fish Department district office, 5303 Front St W.

Self-sampling kits are also available to hunters who wish to have their animal tested but are unable to drop the head off at a collection site. The kits allow hunters to remove the lymph nodes and ship them to the Department's wildlife health lab for testing. A sampling kit request form can be found on the Department’s website, gf.nd.gov .

Also note, whole carcasses of animals harvested in North Dakota can remain in the deer unit, or may now be transported anywhere in the state. However, carcass waste must be disposed of via landfill or waste management provider. This does not apply to heads dropped at CWD collection sites or lymph nodes submitted for CWD surveillance. Taxidermists and game processors can also accept intact carcasses of animals harvested within North Dakota but assume responsibility for disposal.