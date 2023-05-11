99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
North Dakota Game and Fish official gives recap of 2023 legislative session

In this week's Game and Fish webcast, Scott Peterson talks about how hunters, anglers and trappers fared. More info: gf.nd.gov/legislation

The Game and Fish Department set up its website page to track legislation that relates to hunting, fishing and other outdoor issues during the 2023 session.
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 5:30 PM

The North Dakota Legislature’s 68th Legislative Assembly recently wrapped up in Bismarck. In this week’s North Dakota Game and Fish Department webcast, Department Deputy Director Scott Peterson gives a recap of the legislative session and how hunters, anglers and trappers fared.

For more information on outdoors-related bills that were introduced during the 2023 legislative session, check out the Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov/legislation .

