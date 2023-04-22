North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries biologists outline walleye prospects on Sakakawea, Oahe and Devils Lake

While not at record levels, walleye numbers in Lake Sakakawea are high going into this year’s open water fishing season. Walleye abundance in Lake Oahe is on par with historic averages but size structure is poorer than what anglers are accustomed to catching. On Devils Lake, walleye numbers are strong, and the size structure looks pretty good, as well, with an abundance of 15- to 20-inch walleyes.

In this week’s North Dakota Game and Fish Department webcast, Missouri River System fisheries supervisor Russ Kinzler gives a walleye overview on Lake Sakakawea, Central District fisheries supervisor Paul Bailey offers a a walleye update on Lake Oahe and Devils Lake fisheries biologist Todd Caspers outlines walleye prospects on Devils Lake.