North Dakota Game and Fish Department enforcement staff offer boating safety tips in weekly webcast

Game warden Corey Erck and game warden supervisor Jackie Lundstrom of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department discuss boating safety.

By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 9:56 AM

With the long winter finally just a memory, boaters are heading out to enjoy North Dakota’s ice-free rivers and lakes. Watch this week's North Dakota Outdoors webcast for some tips on staying safe this boating season from game warden Corey Erck and game warden supervisor Jackie Lundstrom of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

