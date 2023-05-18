North Dakota Game and Fish Department biologist explains spring walleye spawning process
Eggs collected and fertilized during the spawning process are sent to a hatchery and eventually stocked in waters across the state.
As they do every spring, fisheries crews from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department have been spawning walleyes, which are then raised to fingerling size and stocked in lakes across the state. Find out how the process works in this week's "North Dakota Outdoors" webcast.
