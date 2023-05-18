99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

North Dakota Game and Fish Department biologist explains spring walleye spawning process

Eggs collected and fertilized during the spawning process are sent to a hatchery and eventually stocked in waters across the state.

Spawning walleyes.JPG
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 5:18 PM

As they do every spring, fisheries crews from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department have been spawning walleyes, which are then raised to fingerling size and stocked in lakes across the state. Find out how the process works in this week's "North Dakota Outdoors" webcast.

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

What To Read Next
FISHTALES.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Teen lands 52-inch muskie during Minnesota Fishing opener
May 18, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Quiet weekend after a chilly close to the work week
May 18, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Dawson holding sturgeon.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Thief River Falls teen lands monster sturgeon fishing from dock on the Rainy River
May 17, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
High Plains Fair Housing
North Dakota
Housing discrimination case in Mandan leads to $100K settlement
May 18, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Danielle A. Teigen
IMG_9968.jpg
Minnesota
DFL sets amount for rebate checks in $3 billion tax bill
May 18, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Roseau, MN
Minnesota
Roseau County EMS helicopter relocating, but life flights will continue
May 18, 2023 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
030323 Warroad1.jpg
Minnesota
Bill with ban on Native American nicknames in Minnesota headed to governor's desk
May 18, 2023 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo