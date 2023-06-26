North Dakota Game and Fish completes deer gun lottery; more than 4,300 licenses remain

BISMARCK – More than 4,300 deer gun licenses remain in western hunting units after the lottery, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department said Monday, June 26. Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery can apply for remaining licenses.

Successful applicants can expect to receive their deer license by early August.

More than 68,500 prospective hunters applied for a deer gun lottery license, in addition to over 13,000 gratis applicants, according to a news release from Game and Fish. The 2023 deer gun proclamation allows for 53,400 deer gun season licenses, a decline of 10,800 from last year.

The reduction in licenses results largely from a severe winter, with easternmost hunting units suffering the biggest losses, wildlife chief Casey Anderson said in May when the department announced this year’s deer gun license numbers. Population, harvest and survey data all pointed to lower deer numbers, he said.

Casey Anderson, wildlife chief, North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department

“The severity of winter conditions this year was record setting, particularly in the eastern half of the state,” Anderson said in a May news release. “Consequently, there will be fewer deer licenses allocated in 2023; the lowest number of licenses available since 2016. Conservative license allocations are intended to maintain hunting opportunities while continuing to encourage population growth.”

Hunters who weren’t successful in the lottery can apply online for remaining licenses beginning Wednesday, July 5, Game and Fish said; the deadline for applying is Wednesday, July 19.

North Dakota deer gun hunting units. Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department

Here’s a look at the type and number of licenses available in units where tags remain.

3A1: Any antlerless, 735.

North Dakota’s 2023 deer gun season opens at noon Friday, Nov. 10, and continues through Sunday, Nov. 26.