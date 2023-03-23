North Dakota fisheries chief Greg Power offers update on fish populations

Anglers in North Dakota need new fishing licenses starting April 1. In this episode of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department sits down with fisheries division chief Greg Power and goes over fish populations in our state’s lakes and rivers. There will be fish kills in some waters — especially marginal lakes — Power says, but overall, open water fishing should be good in 2023.

To purchase a new North Dakota fishing license, visit gf.nd.gov .

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:





