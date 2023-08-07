Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
North Dakota early Canada goose season opens August 15

Canada geese
Canada geese in flight.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 12:11 PM

BISMARCK — North Dakota’s early Canada goose season opens Tuesday, Aug. 15, in all three zones, with bag limits and licensing requirements the same as last year, the Game and Fish Department said Monday, Aug. 7.

Closing dates are Sept. 7 in the Missouri River zone, Sept. 15 in the western zone and Sept. 22 in the eastern zone. Early Canada goose limits are 15 daily and 45 in possession.

Limits and shooting hours are different from the regular season, while the zone boundaries remain the same. Shooting hours for early Canada goose are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.

Canada goose zones.jpg
North Dakota Canada goose hunting zones.
Contributed/ North Dakota Game and Fish Department

Residents need a $5 early Canada goose license and a general game and habitat license. Also, residents 16 and older need a small game license. Nonresidents need only a $50 early Canada goose license, and the license is valid statewide without counting against the 14-day regular season license. Licenses can be purchased online by visiting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov.

Hunters must be certified through the federal Harvest Information Program (HIP), and beginning Sept. 1, hunters 16 and older need a federal Duck Stamp. Hunters who HIP registered to hunt the spring light goose conservation order in North Dakota do not have to register with HIP again, as it is required in each state only once per year.

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:

Waterfowl rest areas, closed to hunting during the regular season, are open during the early season. Most land in these rest areas is private, so hunters may need permission to access them.

Hunting of Canada geese in August and early September is intended to reduce local Canada goose numbers, which remain high. Game and Fish is attempting to provide additional hunting opportunities to increase pressure on locally breeding Canada geese.

