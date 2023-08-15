Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

North Dakota 2023 PLOTS guide now available online

The guide will feature about 800,000 PLOTS acres. The free printed version of the PLOTS guide will be available in late August at most license vendors and other locations throughout the state.

PLOTS sign.jpg
Land enrolled in the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's Private Land Open to Sportsmen (PLOTS) program is clearly marked with triangular yellow signs.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 9:27 AM

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen Guide for 2023 is now available on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov . In addition, the free printed PLOTS guides will be available in late August at most license vendors and other locations throughout the state.

The guide will feature about 800,000 PLOTS acres. Because the guide is printed in mid-August, some PLOTS tracts highlighted in the guide may have been removed from the program since the time of printing. There will also be some PLOTS tracts where the habitat and condition of the tract will have changed significantly. Conversely, Game and Fish may have added new tracts to the program after the guide went to press.

To minimize possible confusion, Game and Fish will update PLOTS map sheets weekly on its website.

The PLOTS guide features maps highlighting these walk-in areas, identified in the field by inverted triangular yellow signs, as well as other public lands.

The guides are not available by mail, so hunters will have to pick one up at a local vendor or Game and Fish offices, or print individual maps from the website.

