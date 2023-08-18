North American breeding duck numbers decline, survey shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Continental breeding duck populations are down 7% from 2022, Ducks Unlimited said Friday, Aug. 18, in reporting results from the annual spring North American waterfowl survey conducted in May and early June by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Canadian Wildlife Service and other partners.

The Service released its 2023 Waterfowl Population Status report on Friday.

Total populations were estimated at 32.3 million breeding ducks in the traditional survey area, a 7% drop from 2022’s estimate of 34.7 million and 9% below the long-term average since 1955, the Service reported.

The overall numbers reflect a complex relationship between waterfowl, weather and habitat availability, said Steve Adair, DU chief scientist.

“These results are somewhat disappointing, as we had hoped for better production from the eastern prairies following improved moisture conditions in spring of 2022,” Adair said. “Last year’s nesting season was delayed with April snowstorms and May rains which likely impacted overall production. In the past, we have seen population growth lag moisture conditions as small, shallow wetlands recover from the lingering impacts of severe drought.”

In a news release, DU highlighted some key takeaways from the report:

Populations of most species remain healthy and near the long-term averages, which should produce a respectable flight for waterfowl hunters and waterfowl enthusiasts to enjoy this fall and winter.

Total pond numbers in the U.S. and Canada were estimated at 5 million, which was 9% lower than the 2022 estimate of 5.5 million and slightly below the long-term average of 5.2 million.

Mallard and American wigeon populations declined. Estimates for mallards were down 18% from 2022 and 23% from their long-term average. American wigeon were down 14% from 2022 and 28% from their long-term average. These declines are a concern for DU scientists and amplify the need for sustained investments in conservation, monitoring and targeted science.

Pintails provided a noteworthy bright spot. Population estimates increased 24% over the record low from last year. Although the survey showed that overall duck populations remain healthy, it also told a story of continuing drought in the western Canadian prairie provinces, which will limit production for ducks that traditionally settle in those landscapes.

Subsequent surveys will paint a more complete picture of how well duck populations are recovering from the severe drought of 2020–2021.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza: Based on reports from waterfowl managers and wildlife disease experts of partner agencies, DU scientists don’t expect a significant impact on duck populations from the HPAI outbreak of 2022.

About the survey

The breeding surveys that evolved into the Waterfowl Breeding Population and Habitat Survey began in 1947. The primary purpose of the survey is to provide information on spring population size and trajectory for 19 North American duck species, or species groups, Canada geese and swans, and to evaluate habitat conditions in the prairies by counting waterfowl breeding ponds.

Pond counts were down 9% from last year.

Data collected from the survey are used to set hunting regulations in the United States and Canada and provide vital information for researching relationships between waterfowl and their habitats, which are critical to effective conservation planning. The results are eagerly awaited by waterfowlers, scientists and other bird enthusiasts.

Each spring, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Canadian Wildlife Service send air and ground crews into the 2-million-acre survey area, which stretches from Alaska’s Seward Peninsula to the shores of Newfoundland, and south nearly to the Nebraska−South Dakota border. The CWS also operates three helicopter air crews who survey portions of eastern Canada. For weeks, teams fly, drive and hike survey routes across vast landscapes and numerous types of waterfowl habitats. Although many of these areas have remained largely unchanged for over 50 years, others are seeing increasing pressures from alternative land uses and environmental change.

“We remain concerned about the continuing loss and degradation of habitat in the prairies and long-term impacts on carrying capacity and productivity,” Adair said.

Despite the continental decline, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department actually tallied a small increase in breeding duck numbers across the state during the annual survey the department conducted in May.

The breeding duck index in North Dakota, at 3.4 million birds, was up 1.5% from 2022 and 39% above the long-term average since 1948.

“As with all May waterfowl surveys, we are counting what remains of last year’s fall flight. After a modest production year last year, duck numbers were flat relative to responses that are more typical with abundant water on the landscape,” Mike Szymanski, migratory game bird supervisor for Game and Fish in Bismarck, said in a June news release. “Moreover, a large decrease in the number of ducks observed in areas with good wetland conditions (such as the Drift Prairie) is emblematic of a broader population that has declined overall. Such observations may be more typical as prospects for large fall flights decline from those of the 1994 to 2016 time period.”

More upbeat view

The numbers from Friday's report might seem discouraging on the surface, but Frank Rohwer, president and chief scientist of Bismarck-based Delta Waterfowl, puts forth this reminder:

“We don’t hunt the breeding population,” Rohwer said in a news release. “We hunt the fall flight, which is made of the breeding population plus this year’s duck production. Duck production is the key to the upcoming hunting season.”

Rohwer and other waterfowl managers see plenty of reasons for optimism. Timely rains after the survey was conducted should boost duck production in key areas of the Prairie Pothole Region, including the Dakotas and southern Saskatchewan.

“I think duck production is going to be a much better picture than what we’re seeing in these survey numbers,” Rohwer said. “The Dakotas got rain in late May after the pond count data was assessed, and then we’ve had intermittent rain throughout the summer. Many areas of the key PPR breeding grounds stayed relatively wet, and that’s really good for renesting and duckling survival — two of the big drivers of duck production. Saskatchewan started the spring with better water conditions than in 2022, and summer rains helped keep that water later in the nesting season than we have seen in recent years. I was impressed by the number of blue-winged teal broods I saw in southern Saskatchewan in July.”

Overall, this year’s duck production — and hunting during the upcoming season— is likely to be a mixed bag, according to the Delta Waterfowl news release.

