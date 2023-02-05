NDGF chief game warden outlines most common violations on the water, in the field

BISMARCK — North Dakota Game and Fish Department chief game warden Scott Winkelman joins host Mike Anderson to talk about the most common violations for anglers and hunters in the state.

For hunting, failure to have a license is among the most common violations.

Aquatic nuisance species violations were the top issues in the fishing realm, followed by anglers exceeding the limit for fish species.

Winkelman also explains where the money produced by fines ends up.

