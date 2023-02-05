99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

NDGF chief game warden outlines most common violations on the water, in the field

Aquatic nuisance species violations were the top issues in the fishing realm, followed by anglers exceeding the limit for fish species.

Game and Fish Violations.jpg
A North Dakota Game and Fish game warden looks for potential violations in the field.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
February 05, 2023 05:37 PM

BISMARCK — North Dakota Game and Fish Department chief game warden Scott Winkelman joins host Mike Anderson to talk about the most common violations for anglers and hunters in the state.

For hunting, failure to have a license is among the most common violations.

Aquatic nuisance species violations were the top issues in the fishing realm, followed by anglers exceeding the limit for fish species.

Winkelman also explains where the money produced by fines ends up.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

What To Read Next
DNR deer photo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Tribal surveillance contributes to Minnesota's CWD-sampling effort
March 01, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Staff Report
ice-house
Northland Outdoors
Deadlines approaching to get ice fishing shelters off lakes, rivers
February 28, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Affectionate Grey Wolves
Northland Outdoors
Bills introduced to prohibit any wolf hunting, trapping in Minnesota  
February 27, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  John Myers