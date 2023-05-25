99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
National Trails Day hiking events planned June 3 cross North Dakota

Turtle River State Park sign.jpg
Turtle River State Park sign.
Herald photo
By Staff Report
Today at 4:12 PM

BISMARCK – In honor of National Trails Day, several North Dakota state parks will be hosting special trails events on Saturday, June 3, the Parks and Recreation Department said in a news release.

National Trails Day events aim to bring together all trail enthusiasts, while honoring those who help maintain and preserve hiking trails for everyone to enjoy. North Dakota events on tap June 3 are as follows:

  • Fort Stevenson: Enjoy a ranger-guided hike through Fort Stevenson's beautiful native prairie. North Dakota bird checklists will be available. Hike will start at the Visitor Center at 2 p.m. 
  • Fort Ransom: Meet at the Visitor Center for a guided hike at 10 a.m.  
  • Icelandic: Offering three hiking opportunities starting Friday evening with a night hike at 9 p.m., the park also invites visitors to enjoy a Pioneer Lifestyles hike at 10 a.m. Saturday and a Nature Journaling hike at 8 p.m. Saturday. 
  • Lake Metigoshe: Visitors are invited to attend an amphitheater program at 8 p.m. that will talk about scats, tracks & traces you might find along a trail.  
  • Turtle River: Meet at the Hillside Picnic Shelter at 1 p.m. for a guided hike.  

In addition to state parks events, the North Country National Scenic Trail’s Dakota Prairie Chapter is sponsoring Hike Every Mile-North Dakota, an event to engage enough participants to hike the entire 475 miles of the North Country National Scenic Trail in North Dakota in one day. All hikers are encouraged to register and help complete the trail map. Everyone registered will get a free T-shirt and are welcome to enjoy refreshments and conversations following their hike. The gathering places are Abercrombie, Fort Ransom State Park, Lake Sakakawea State Park, New Rockford, and Harvey.

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department manages over 200 miles of multi-use trail statewide. National Trails Day is an opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the hard work put into North Dakota's trail systems and recognize the benefits these trails provide for outdoor recreation.

