99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

National Safe Boating Week continues through May 26

The annual week-long event serves to educate boaters and water users heading into summer.

NDGF boating photo.JPG
As boating, fishing and water recreation activity increases from late spring through summer, boaters should take the time to plan, prepare and adhere to safety rules and regulations.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 11:51 AM

BISMARCK – National Safe Boating Week, a week-long safe boating public awareness campaign , began Saturday, May 20, and continues through Friday, May 26, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department said.

The annual event serves to educate boaters and water users heading into summer.

A boat should have enough U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets on board for all passengers. North Dakota law requires all children ages 10 and younger to wear a personal flotation device while in boats of less than 27 feet in length. The law also requires all personal watercraft users to wear a life jacket, as well as anyone towed on skis, tubes, boards or other similar devices. However, state law allows an individual who is at least 16 years of age to windsurf or boardsail without wearing a PFD.

READ MORE COVERAGE PERTAINING TO ND GAME AND FISH DEPARTMENT:
NDGF northern pike snip.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Game and Fish biologist highlights spring northern pike spawning work
Mike Anderson takes us to Cattail Bay on Lake Oahe, where North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries biologists were spawning northern pike, the state fish.
May 19, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Northland Outdoors
North Dakota Game and Fish Department biologist explains spring walleye spawning process
May 18, 2023 05:18 PM
Northland Outdoors
North Dakota paddlefish season to close May 21 as scheduled
May 18, 2023 12:14 PM
Northland Outdoors
Doug Leier: Looking at North Dakota deer hunting for the 2023 season
May 16, 2023 08:28 AM

In addition, effective Aug. 1, a new North Dakota state law will allow an individual engaged in barefoot skiing or surfing to wear a wetsuit. A life preserver must be on board the towing vessel.

Water users should make sure to wear life jackets that are the appropriate size and in good condition. Failure to wear a personal flotation device is the main reason people lose their lives in water recreation accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water skiers and tubers should wear a life jacket with four nylon straps rather than one with a zipper, because straps are stronger than zippers upon impact with water. Anglers and people paddling a canoe, kayak or paddleboard should opt for a PFD that is comfortable enough to wear for an entire outing.

It is also important that children wear a PFD while swimming. Swimmers should know the water’s depth, as serious injuries can occur from diving. Large objects hidden below the water’s surface can lead to significant injury.

North Dakota boaters are also reminded that marine VHF radios are an important part of boat safety that should not be improperly used by operators. These radios are intended for boat operators in distress and facing an emergency situation.

Regulations to help ensure safe boating this summer are found in the North Dakota Boat and Water Safety Guide .

What To Read Next
Rainbow trout TRSP.jpg
Northland Outdoors
North Dakota Game and Fish stocks second batch of rainbow trout at Turtle River State Park
May 22, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Ruffed grouse drumming
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR invites public comment on master plan update for Red Lake Wildlife Management Area
May 22, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Staff Report
New River Gorge National Park vista
Northland Outdoors
The best national parks, as rated by people who visited them
May 20, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
SwiftJudgment
Lifestyle
Columnist Tammy Swift tries Molly Yeh's Blue Apron meal box; will it get a 'Yeh’ or a nay?
May 19, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
herrington2022.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota names new chief people officer
May 22, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Paige Naughton
9277df-20230428-senateweedbill-01-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota Legislature enters final day after taxing weekend
May 22, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
20140424__Firkus-heidi.jpg
The Vault
A Minnesota cold case solved: The murder of Heidi Firkus featured on ABC's 20/20
May 22, 2023 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas